Do we know Frankie Beverly’s cause of death?

Frankie Beverly, venerable founder and lead singer-songwriter of the soul-funk band Maze, has passed away at 77 years old, his family announced Wednesday.

“He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends,” Beverly’s close ones expressed in a statement posted to Maze’s official Instagram page. The singer’s passing came as a surprise to fans, as he had just been headlining a tour from March through July of 2024. The concerts marked Beverly’s retirement from show business after an understated but incredibly impactful career.

The soulful music of Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly became a staple of African American culture, particularly the infectious “Before I Let Go,” which has been described as “the Black folks’ national anthem” and is a staple of family reunion, wedding, cookout, and graduation ceremony playlists everywhere.

Speaking to Essence about its legacy in 2020, the late musician said, “Not too many [artists] get something that takes on like that. (…) I had no idea that it was gonna be what it turned out to be. I mean it just shocked me. (…) It’s too impressive.” The song gained a whole new legion of fans when it was covered by Beyoncé as a bonus song on Homecoming: The Live Album, originating multiple dance challenges online. Other Maze hits include “Joy and Pain,” “Happy Feelin’s,” and “We Are One.”

A Philadelphia native, Beverly was born Howard Stanley Beverly, and later legally changed his name to match his idol, Frankie Lymon of the Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers. He grew up singing in church and created his first group, The Blenders, as a teenager in the ’60s, taking inspiration from the likes of Marvin Gaye and The Dells.

In 1970, Beverly relocated from his hometown to San Francisco and formed Raw Soul — later renamed Maze as suggested by Gaye, who championed their start by bringing them along on tour. The beloved soul musician played his last concert at the Dell Music Center in North Philly on July 6, 2024, to over five thousand fans dressed to the nines in Beverly’s elegant signature all-white style.

Is Frankie Beverly’s cause of death known?

No. Frankie Beverly’s family decided not to share his cause of death with the world at this stage, asking for privacy and understanding during this difficult time.

Fans had noticed the singer’s fragile health at his concerts earlier in 2024, but felt privileged to get to celebrate his musical heritage one last time.

