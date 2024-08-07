Do we know ‘Halloween’ star Charles Cyphers’ Cause of Death?

Charles Cyphers was a classic “that guy.” The sort of actor who may not be a household name, but was a familiar face who bolstered whatever role and movie he happened to be in. The most notable example of Cyphers’ talent was the Halloween franchise.

Cyphers played Sheriff Leigh Brackett in three Halloween films, including the landmark 1978 original. He reprised the role in 1981’s Halloween II and 2021’s Halloween Kills before his passing on August 4, 2024. Cyphers was 85.

Many fans have inquired about the cause of Charles Cyphers’ death. Some are curious as to whether the iconic supporting actor died from natural causes or suffered from an illness during his final months. We’re here to set the record straight.

Was Charles Cyphers ill when he died?

Charles Cyphers was in fact ill at the time of his death. The actor’s manager, Chris Roe, issued a statement to People Magazine on August 6, which provided some additional details:

With a heavy heart I can announce that veteran actor of the stage and screen, Charles Cyphers passed away comfortably… in Tucson, [Arizona], on Sunday, August 4.

Roe did not get into the specifics of Cyphers’ health, but the manager did confirm that his death was brought about due to a “brief illness.” Instead of focusing on Cyphers’ struggles during his final days, Roe preferred to highlight the actor’s positive attributes.

“Charles was a lovable and sensitive man,” he noted. He always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you. He was a close friend and client on many years [sic] who will be dearly missed.”

What was Charles Cyphers’ final film role?

Charles Cyphers did not have a history of health troubles and/or cancer battles. In fact, the actor continued to act steadily into the 21st century. He starred in the action film Critical Mass (2001) and the action-horror flick Methodic (2007). Fittingly, the actor’s final big screen appearance was the aforementioned reprisal of his most famous character in Halloween Kills.

John Carpenter, the director of the original Halloween, and a producer/composter on the sequels, praised Cyphers for his kindness both on and off the set. “He was an early and frequent collaborator with me on my early movies,” Carpenter wrote on Twitter. “A kind man, he was a friend. I shall miss him.”

