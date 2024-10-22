Do we know Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno’s cause of death?

Sad news for metal fans today as Paul Di’Anno, lead singer of the legendary band Iron Maiden in its early days, passed away in his home in Salisbury. The British rocker was just 66 years old.

His death was announced in a statement by his label Conquest Music. “On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di’Anno.”.

While he was only in the band for a short time, he sang on its debut self-titled album and its follow-up Killers. Conquest said these past few years were tough for Di’Anno and that he was dealing with “severe health issues.”

In 2016 Di’Anno underwent an operation to remove a “rugby ball-sized abscess” from his lungs. He was also in several motorcycle accidents that damaged his knees. He underwent a knee replacement operation, but was forced to perform in a wheelchair. By 2021 alarming pictures of Di’Anno with massive swelling on both of his knees were posted, with the singer relocating to Croatia for surgery partially paid for by Iron Maiden.

https://twitter.com/BLABBERMOUTHNET/status/1442134149721067530

No cause of death has been officially revealed, though a physician who saw the images speculates D’Anno suffered from advanced diabetes and hypertension which, if true, likely contributed to his death.

In 2024, Di’Anno released The Book of the Beast, a career retrospective album. “Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di’Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory,” the statement concluded.

The legend goes that he left the band over clashes with founding member and Iron Maiden bass player Steve Harris, as well as then manager Rod Smallwood. The clash, according to those two, was due to them not being happy with his singing. In 2022, Di’Anno pushed back against that idea, saying that his singing “record stands for itself.”

“I’ve played more shows than Iron Maiden have ever played… So it was nothing to do with my voice. I was just upset about certain things, which were private things in the band. And the way I dealt with them maybe was not right, but I dealt with them. And that’s the end of it. And that’s as much as I’m gonna say.”

Di’Anno was replaced by the band’s current singer Bruce Dickinson. Iron Maiden released a statement on its website saying, “We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di’Anno earlier today. Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades.”

Iron Maiden said Di’Anno was a “pioneering presence” and will be remembered fondly by both the band and its fans. Harris said he was “just so sad” about the news.

“I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate.”

Di’Anno contracted sepsis about nine years ago and struggled with a weakened immune system ever since. He also went had knee surgery in 2022, but that didn’t stop him from performing over 100 shows in that wheelchair since 2023.

In a 2023 interview, he revealed that the band was helping him with his medical bills over the last few months of his treatment. “I’ll be forever grateful for that,” he said.





