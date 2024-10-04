Do we know Lucas Coly’s cause of death?

Content warning: This article mentions suicide.

Lucas Coly, born July 8, 1997, in France, was a French-American rapper and social media influencer. According to NBC News, he moved to the United States with his family when he was 8 and became an American citizen. However, he eventually moved back to France to develop his career as an artist.

As a 16-year-old, Coly posted his first video to Vine on July 9, 2013. He started posting more prolifically in April of the following year. Before the app was shut down on Jan. 17, 2017, Coly had garnered a following of more than 400,000. He then used other social media platforms, such as YouTube (where he earned over 470,000 subscribers), Instagram (where he earned 1.3 million followers), and X (where he gained 174,000 followers), to heighten his profile even more.

Coly’s music, primarily hip-hop and French rap, often reflected his experiences and cultural background. He was, perhaps, most famous for his 2016 single “I Just Wanna,” which has more than 20 million views and 240,000 likes on YouTube. Other records by Coly include the albums Prince of France (2016), Heart (2018), and Distant Melodies (2020), and the singles “Stick With You” (2017), “My Lil Shawty” (2017), “Break Ya Back” (2018), “Blessing” (2020), “Lifestyle” (2020), “Pain Music” (2020), “Stay Down” (2021), “Me, Myself and I” (2022), “Where She Come From” (2023), “Supreme” (2024), “No Comp” (2024), “Whole Lotta Money” (2024), “Scars on My Heart” (2024), “Plays” (2024), and “Have You Seen Her” (2024).

Coly is also known for being a member of the trio Tha Diamondz with WillGottheJuice and Dillyn Troy and for dating Instagram star Amber H, with whom he started a joint YouTube channel that earned the couple 285,000 subscribers.

On Oct. 3, 2024, rumors began circulating that Coly had passed away — rumors that have now, sadly, been confirmed. But how did the 27-year-old die?

How did Lucas Coly die?

Lucas Coly’s manager announced his passing in Instagram posts on Oct. 3, but no cause of death has yet been publicly disclosed. The first post, on the account of Coly’s agency, I Discover Stars, said, “I’m going to be in mourning… My brother is gone. Don’t wait until someone dies to give them their flowers.”

Another post read, “God send him back here. Please 💔 I’m broken over here #riplucascoly #checkonyourfriends” and “Being your manager was one of the reasons I stayed here. Honestly, Lucas it hasn’t set in yet because I refuse to believe you are gone.”

The captions have now been removed from the posts, but the fact one of them initially had the hashtag “#checkonyourfriends” has led some people to believe Coly might have tragically taken his own life. Comments on Coly’s final Instagram posts suggest that his last story on the platform had the caption “I love y’all” on it, further strengthening those concerns.

As more information surfaces, we’ll be sure to update you. May the massively talented Lucas Coly rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

