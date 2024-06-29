Do we know ‘Roseanne’ star Martin Mull’s cause of death?

As news of Martin Mull‘s death spread, fans and media outlets naturally began to wonder about the circumstances of his passing. Roseanne‘s star had a prolific career as a comedic actor and most recently appeared in Apple TV Plus’s comedy murder mystery, The Afterparty. Naturally, everyone was looking forward to his next stellar role.

Mull’s journey in show business began in the 1970s when he quickly made a name for himself with his unique blend of music and comedy. His breakthrough came with the satirical soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, and its spin-off Fernwood 2 Night, where he showcased his talent for playing slightly pompous yet endearing characters. This set the stage for a career spanning over five decades, during which Mull would become a familiar face on both the small and big screens.

Throughout his career, Mull demonstrated remarkable versatility. He portrayed the snarky Leon Carp in Roseanne, the bumbling detective Gene Parmesan in Arrested Development, and Sabrina Spellman’s high school vice-principal in Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Mull also lent his voice to various animated series, including the beloved Danny Phantom series, where he portrayed the main villain, Vlad. His film roles were equally diverse, with memorable appearances in cult classics such as Clue, where he played the memorable Colonel Mustard, and family favorites like Mrs. Doubtfire.

How did Martin Mull die? The mystery surrounding his passing

According to reports, Mull passed away on June 27, 2024, at his home at the age of 80. His daughter, Maggie Mull, shared the news on social media, revealing that her father had been battling an unnamed disease. While Mull’s exact cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, Maggie’s statement provides some insight into her father’s final days. She described his passing as coming “after a valiant fight against a long illness,” suggesting that the late actor had been dealing with health issues for some time.

The family’s decision to keep the specific details private is not uncommon in the entertainment industry, where public figures often strive to maintain a degree of privacy, especially concerning health matters. Despite the lack of specific details, what is clear is the profound impact Mull had on those around him. His daughter’s touching tribute highlighted his professional achievements and personal qualities, describing him as “never not funny” and beloved by family, friends, colleagues, and especially, by “many, many dogs.”

While Martin Mull’s passing is tragic, his life and legacy will always be a cause to celebrate the happiness he helped create in his lifetime. He leaves behind memorable characters, witty one-liners, and a unique comedic style that influenced generations of performers.