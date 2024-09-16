Do we know what happened to ‘The Jackson 5’ favorite Tito Jackson?

Its been more than 50 years since the Jackson 5, later called the Jacksons, first found fame. The beloved musical group rose to fame in the late 60s, and the decades since have done little to diminish the popularity of the mega-talented original members.

Among the original lineup was Toriano Adaryll Jackson, who went by Tito, the third-eldest member of the Jackson clan, and one of five original members of the iconic Motown group. He, along with his siblings, helped elevate the group to lofty heights, establishing them as musical icons whose tracks continue to populate playlists more than five decades after they first achieved fame.

When they first established the group, most of the talented Jackson lineup was still quite young. Michael Jackson, the fraught frontman who would go on to enjoy a spectacularly popular solo career, was only seven when the group first formed. Tito was 12, and was still enjoying his teen and young adult years as the Jackson 5 reached the peak of their fame.

Its been a long time since the group was getting established, and those same youths we watched belt out “ABC” and “I Want You Back” are now grown adults. Some of them would even be considered senior citizens, which is what Tito Jackson would have been classified as ahead of his still-premature 2024 death.

Do we know what caused Tito Jackson’s death?

All nine of the surviving Jackson children, born of Joe and Katherine Jackson, enjoyed successful careers in music from young ages. Tito Jackson serves as the third of the original ten children to pass away, following Brandon David Jackson, twin of Marlon David, who passed away shortly after his birth in 1957, and Michael Jackson, who infamously passed just ahead of an intended comeback in 2009.

Jackson was only 70 when he died on Sept. 15, 2024. His death was announced via Instagram by his sons, TJ, Taj, and Taryll, who took to the social media platform to share “with heavy hearts” that their father had passed. Noting that they are “shocked, saddened and heartbroken” by Tito’s passing, the trio wrote that “he will be missed tremendously.”

“It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us,” the boys added. “Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

A cause of death has yet to be released, but it seems Jackson’s death was unexpected. Just days before, on Sept. 11, he was gathering with several of his brothers to pay tribute to Michael, who passed more than a decade ago at only 50 years old. In a heartfelt post to Facebook, Jackson expressed deep gratitude for “this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy,” and thanked those who keep the memorial up for “keeping his spirit alive.”

Further reports about the third eldest Jackson child’s cause of death will likely follow within a few days, but for now his family is still reeling from the news. As they digest the reality of their loss, fans are rushing to share their condolences, and their own pain at the loss of such a beloved musical icon.

