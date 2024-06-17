Do we know when Daniel Radcliffe is leaving ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ on Broadway?

Daniel Radcliffe might be known around the globe for his titular role in Harry Potter, but he has been doing musicals for a very long time. He has worked very hard to pick projects that differentiated from the beloved franchise, whether it was indie comedy films, horror roles, or stage plays. His latest role is on Broadway, in an acclaimed production of Merrily We Roll Along.

The actor joined the revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along in early 2022. Radcliffe co-starred with Frozen’s Jonathan Groff and All Rise’s Lindsay Mendez, and the musical became a critically acclaimed Broadway show. So, how long is the show still on Broadway?

Merrily We Roll Along will wrap its run in July

The musical’s revival has previously extended its Broadway run last year, but all good things must come to an end. The musical has had an amazing run, which culminated with several Tony Awards, including one for Radcliffe, who took home the Best Actor in a Musical award, his first-ever Tony.

In his acceptance speech, the former Harry Potter star acknowledged his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke, and his son: “My love Erin, you and our son are the best thing that has ever happened to me. I love you so much, thank you so much,” he said. He also thanked his parents for playing Sondheim in the car when he was young.

The wins come ahead of the Broadway show’s final bow on July 7. “Going into it, you just know it’s all going to be very emotionally loaded and bittersweet and lovely and sad,” Radcliffe said about the final shows in an interview with USA Today. “But I’m excited to just feel all those things onstage with (them) for the next few weeks.” He later joked, “Disclaimer to anyone coming to that final performance: You’re not going to be seeing the show, really. You’ll just see us crying at each other for a couple hours.”

That will be just ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s premiere on July 26, as some fans believe Radcliffe might have a cameo as a Wolverine variant in the upcoming Marvel superhero film. After Merrily Along We Roll wraps up, the actor will star in Kyle Marvin’s Batso, a true story drama based on a true story which will star Ethan Hawke and Jessica Biel about the famous climbers who took the most difficult route when trying to hike the peak El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, so Radcliffe will have quite a busy schedule.

