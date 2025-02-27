Do we know why Michelle Trachtenberg had a liver transplant?

Michelle Trachtenberg’s tragic passing at 39 has left millions of fans heartbroken, even more so now that new details about her health struggles before her death have emerged. Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, reportedly underwent a liver transplant within the last year, and insiders suggest her body may have rejected the organ.

Although an official cause of death has not been released yet, sources close to the situation have already claimed that Trachtenberg passed away of natural causes. Authorities are also not treating her death as suspicious. However, many are still wondering about the circumstances that led to Trachtenberg’s untimely demise.

According to earlier reports, Trachtenberg’s mother, Lana Trachtenberg, found her daughter “unconscious and unresponsive” in her New York City apartment early Wednesday, Feb. 26. Emergency responders arrived shortly after the discovery at around 8 a.m., but it was too late. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her rep later confirmed the tragic news in a statement to Us Weekly: “It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”

Hours after the announcement, we learned that in the months leading to her death, her declining health became a concern among those close to her. A source told People that the actress had been “really down emotionally” and openly confided in friends about her struggles. “She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling,” the insider revealed.

While she never publicly disclosed any medical conditions, sources told ABC News that her liver transplant, performed within the last year, may have led to fatal complications. Insiders admitted that she looked “pale, gaunt, and very thin” in recent months.

The liver is responsible for the removal of toxins from our blood. When it malfunctions, certain mechanisms, like blood sugar level and blood clotting regulations, are affected. A liver transplant is only necessary when one’s liver is severely diseased and incapable of functioning, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Although replacing an unhealthy liver is doable, the outcome of the medical procedure is uncertain, as the body may still reject the new organ, causing serious complications. Because of this, patients who undergo liver transplants are expected to monitor their health with the help of medical professionals for the rest of their lives.

Since Trachtenberg never revealed her condition, it’s unclear what really caused her death. It’s worth noting, however, that fans previously raised concerns after she shared a selfie on Instagram in January 2024, looking dramatically thinner.

But at the time, the actress strongly defended herself against unwarranted speculations. “Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14? I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment,” she clapped back at those who left criticisms on her post. In another post, she adamantly stated: “I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy.”

Her final Instagram upload came on Feb. 18, and it was a throwback to a sultry red carpet look she described as “naughty Tinker Bell.” Just a week before, she had posted a more recent picture captioned, “Eye of the Tiger.”

Trachtenberg’s acting career spanned decades. She got her start in commercials before landing roles in The Adventures of Pete & Pete and All My Children at just 9 years old. Her breakout role came in Harriet the Spy (1996), followed by her fan-favorite portrayal of Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

She later gained notoriety as the scheming Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl, a role she reprised for the show’s Max reboot in 2023, which is now considered her final onscreen appearance. Her other notable credits include 17 Again, EuroTrip, and Ice Princess.

