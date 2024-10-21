Do we know Zuri Craig’s cause of death?

From his time on America’s Got Talent, to lighting up the stages alongside Tyler Perry, the late Zuri Craig was a star in every room he was in. Fans remembered him as one-half of the unforgettable musical duo from season 10, The Craig Lewis Band.

Those who caught up with AGT were hit hard when Craig, who was just 44 years old, died on Oct. 24, 2022, with the tragic news confirmed by his family on social media days later. But Craig’s career didn’t end with America’s Got Talent. He was a man of many talents, and after the show, went on to collaborate with Tyler Perry, one of the biggest names in entertainment. However, what remains unclear, even years after the announcement, is the cause of his untimely death.

Zuri Craig’s incredible career

If you were a fan of Zuri Craig, you’d probably remember him best for his time on AGT. Back in 2015, Craig and his singing partner, Jeffrey Lewis, wowed audiences and judges alike with their stunning renditions of classics from James Brown and Mary J. Blige. Their soulful, powerful voices carried them to the finals, where they ended the season in fifth place.

Craig appeared in several of Perry’s popular Madea productions, including: Madea’s Big Happy Family, Madea Gets a Job, and A Madea Christmas. Beyond his stage performances, Craig was also a creator behind the scenes. He was the mastermind behind a web series called Black Hollywood: Atlanta, which aimed to spotlight rising talent. He had big dreams and was working on bringing those to life through this series, holding casting calls to give others a chance to shine.

How did Zuri Craig die?

Craig’s family shared the announcement on his ZoReMi Entertainment Instagram page, which included a touching collage of images from Craig’s life and career. In the post, they expressed deep sorrow and thanked fans for their prayers and support.

However, one major question that bugged fans was the cause of Craig’s death. Unfortunately, no answer was given as his family did not provide any details. It’s common in situations like this for families to take some time before releasing information, especially when they are grieving.

Sometimes, they may choose not to disclose the cause at all, which is the path Craig’s family seemingly chose. In their statement, they specifically asked for privacy, requesting that people respect their space as they mourn. While his family initially promised to provide more information about his death and funeral arrangements, none about his cause of death has been disclosed. Rumors that Craig was in a tragic car accident have no basis, and should not be taken seriously, at least until a credible family member confirms such news.

Jeffery Lewis has also kept his promise to keep the Craig Lewis band alive and running. In the two years since Zuri’s passing, Lewis has continued to perform under their name, while also keeping Zuri in our hearts and minds through social media remembrance posts. Evidently a relationship like theirs stood the test of time, and even through death.

All in all, Craig left behind a legacy of passion and creativity that won’t be forgotten anytime soon. His contributions to entertainment will certainly live on.

