Doc and Marty McFly are back together for another adventure, reuniting at NYCC

Some forty years later, stars of the Back to the Future trilogy have shared a lovely reunion at New York Comic-Con, as fans feel all the emotions.

As part of a retrospective on the trilogy, both Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd attended Comic-Con as they shared some behind-the-scenes snippets, fun anecdotes, and had one of the most beautiful embraces you’ll ever see. Fox was first to come out, with a rapturous applause followed soon by his co-star Lloyd.

Fox, who has been suffering with Parkinson’s disease for over thirty years, was given tremendous love form he crowd. The duo shared stories of the trilogy, including how Fox wasn’t even in the original version of the film.

The best.



Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd were reunited today in New York City at Comic Con…

For the first six weeks of shooting on Back to the Future, Eric Stolz played Marty McFly opposite Lloyd’s Emmet Brown. Lloyd detailed how tough the shoot had already been (per SyFy), then discovering early in the morning he’d have to do it all again.

“The announcement – at one o’ clock in the morning after we were shooting for six weeks – was that the actor playing Marty would no longer be playing Marty, and that tomorrow, we would start shooting with Michael, I felt that I barely made it through the six weeks and now I was gonna have to do it again?!”

Fox spoke glowingly of his co-star, saying Lloyd made it as simple as just reacting to how good his performance was. “Be with Chris and let it be Chris” was his attitude for a lot of filming, as he described it as a “thrill”.

“All I had to do was just react just take it in and let it wash over me. I thought he was brilliant. That was the whole thing: be with Chris and let it be Chris, and enjoy it […] It was a thrill. Anytime I got to work with him, I knew it was gonna be a good day.”

There’s still ongoing talk of a fourth Back to the Future film, but considering Fox has retired from acting and Lloyd is 83 years-old, it seems if it happened it wouldn’t involve its two most vital cogs.

Back to the Future is available to stream on Peacock and Netflix.