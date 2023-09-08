Does Aaron Taylor-Johnson have kids?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been in the mix for quite some time. He made his film debut in 2000 and has gone on to spearhead several hit films, including Kick-Ass (2010), Godzilla (2014), and the upcoming Sony/Marvel blockbuster Kraven the Hunter (2024). He’s a Golden Globe nominee, a former MCU superhero, and he’s even played a Beatle. It’s hard to debate that Taylor-Johnson has been anything but a success in terms of his career.

Taylor-Johnson’s personal life has been subject to a bit more scrutiny. There’s an age gap of twenty-two years between the actor and his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, and the couple met when the former was just 18 years old on the set of the film Nowhere Boy (2009). The age gap has drawn lots of attention from fans, with many curious about the couple’s relationship and whether or not they have any children.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam have four daughters: Romy Hero, Wylda Rae, Jessie, and Angelica. The latter two are from Sam’s previous marriage to art dealer Jay Jopling. According to Insider, Taylor-Johnson was 20 years old when Wylda Rae was born and 22 when Romy Hero was born. During a recent interview with Esquire, the actor said he generally likes to separate his career from his family, but he was candid about the joys of being a young father.

“I’ve probably talked to you more about my kids and Sam than I have with anybody. I’ve got really nothing to hide, and I’m secure in what we have”, Taylor-Johnson noted before going on to discuss his daughters. “Teenagers, man. I’ve got teenagers… I was going to have a big family. I knew I was going to be a young father. I knew I was going to have many kids… I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff. Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities — that’s plenty. That feeds my soul.”

Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s wife?

Image via Sony

Taylor-Johnson credits his children with keeping him off social media. While promoting Bullet Train (2022), the actor told Vanity Fair that he doesn’t have Instagram or Twitter because he wants to set a good example for his daughters. “I found it really toxic and clogging up my imaginative brain space,” he admitted. “Also, I’ve got a teenager. Being a parent that was like, ‘I’m going to have it, but you can’t,’ seemed ridiculous to me.”

Sam has been similarly enthusiastic about her husband’s parenting. During a 2015 interview with the Guardian, the filmmaker praised Taylor-Johnson’s ability to juggle being an action star and a father. “The great thing about Aaron is that he’s happy not working and being at home with the kids while I work,” she revealed. “We’re actually fighting over it. He’s like, ‘No, no, I like being an at-home dad, doing the cooking and the school runs.’”

He may be a full-time parent, but Taylor-Johnson’s career has never looked better. He will star in the aforementioned Kraven the Hunter, and he will also have supporting roles in the anticipated remake of Nosferatu and the action thriller The Fall Guy opposite Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.