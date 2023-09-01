Does Dwayne Johnson have kids? All about The Rock’s family

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has kids, and couldn't be more proud of them.

An actor, entertainer, and all around mogul — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is no joke. They guy is easily one of the busiest people on planet Earth, but that’s exactly the way he wants it. Which is why it’s hard to imagine that “The Rock” has ever had any time to have a few pebbles in the first place. But, never fear, like all things… Dwayne Johnson found a way to make it happen. Thrice.

Who are Dwayne Johnson’s kids?

Now I know that celebrities and non-celebrities alike don’t always dig having their kids’ lives talked about, or talked about in general. Meaning I’m going to treat this with as much respect as possible.

Especially when discussing his two younger children, who have no business being wrote about in-depth. They’re children. So, without further ado…

Simone Alexandra Johnson / Ava Raine

Simone Alexandra Johnson, Dwayne’s first daughter and only shared child with film producer (and ex-wife) Dany Garcia, is a fourth generation professional wrestler known better by her ring name Ava Raine. Officially signed with the WWE and already making some serious headlines, it’s clear that Simone is already on her way to superstardom.

Following her in-ring debut on April 1 of this year, Ava Raine was “kidnapped” by the Creed Brothers, with a Steel Cage match announced in an effort to sort out her disappearance.

At 22-years-old, Simone certainly has some big shoes to fill, but seems more than up for the challenge — and as capable as any wrestler in the WWE.

Jasmine Johnson

Dwayne’s second oldest at seven, Jasmine Johnson is the first child born to “The Rock” and his current wife, Lauren Hashian. With a happy birthday Instagram post in 2021, Dwayne called his daughter, “Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, confident and most importantly loving and kind.”

Tiana Johnson

Tiana is Dwayne and Lauren’s youngest daughter at age five, and seems to be pretty classic when it comes to kids. She’s cute, funny, and somehow refuses to believe Johnson ever voiced Maui in Moana — but that’s a totally different story.

Well, there you have it. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s three daughters. Girl dads rule.