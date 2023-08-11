Does Gal Gadot have kids?

Gal Gadot is one of the best-known actresses in the world, widely recognized for her involvement in projects such as the Fast & Furious franchise, playing Gisele Yashar, and the DC Extended Universe, in the role of Wonder Woman. Ever since her introduction to the superhero franchise, Gadot’s fame skyrocketed, which has been keeping her pretty busy. Her latest project is Netflix spy thriller, and potential franchise starter, Heart of Stone.

Granted, the fact that James Gunn seems uninterested in bringing the star back for a third solo adventure in the DCU is sure to free up Gadot’s schedule for the time being, but the point still stands. With a career such as hers, it may be difficult to find time for personal matters, yet Gadot seems to have it all under control. The star has been married to Jaron Varsano since 2008, and as tends to happen to anyone with a steady relationship, folks often wonder whether or not the two have started their own family. As it turns out, they started that process a long while ago.

Who are Gal Gadot’s children?

At the time of writing, Gadot and Varsano have three children together. The oldest, Alma, was welcomed into the world in 2011, and six years later, in 2017, the couple had Maya. In March 2021, Gadot announced that she was expecting a third child, and in June of the same year, Daniella was born.

Other than their years of birth, not much is known about Gadot’s daughters, as the actress tends to keep her family life mostly private. Perhaps this is for the best.

We do know that she is a proud mother, with her status as a parent clearly meaning more to her than her on-screen success. As Gadot said in 2017, prior to Daniella’s birth:

“It’s the best feeling in the world to create life. I may play a goddess in Wonder Woman, but I feel like a true goddess after giving birth and being the mother of two beautiful daughters.”

All in all, it must not be easy to raise three children while being an international star, but Gal Gadot does it, and as far as we know, she does it well.