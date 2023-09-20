Kristen Bell is arguably the most wholesome actress in Hollywood, speaking about the importance of kindness in interviews and on social media, creating her own line of baby care products that provide environmentally friendly and affordable products, and more.

Because of this, fans were shocked when photos of the family-friendly superstar covered in tattoos emerged on the internet — who knew that she had such an edgy side?

The viral images feature Bell’s entire body covered in ink, but why are none of these tattoos visible in any of her roles, day-to-day paparazzi photos, red carpet appearances, and more?

Keep scrolling to find out whether or not her tattoos are real…

Does Kristen Bell have tattoos?

Contrary to popular belief, Kristen Bell does not have any tattoos.

Many individuals believe the Frozen actress is covered with tattoos from head to toe, likely due to the same series of images that blew up on X (formerly known as Twitter) a few years back.

These photos featured the 43-year-old with tattoos covering nearly every inch of her body, even her face. She even had some outrageous ones, such as portraits of both Steve Urkel and Stefan Urquelle — how wild is that?

One X user wrote in December of 2022, “Wait. KRISTEN BELL IS COVERED IN TATTOOS???? AND THAT MUAs SPEND 12-14 HRS COVERING IT UP FOR HER ROLES?”

“Finding out that Kristen Bell has 214 tattoos of which 72 are butterflies just literally messed me up,” another X user shared in May of 2021.

These X users, along with thousands of others, were fooled by a Funny or Die skit from 2012, where Bell reveals that she’s covered with tattoos and consistently uses makeup to cover them up for her goody- goody roles, which could not be further from the truth. This was simply a comedy skit — who knew it would have such a large impact several years later?

After all of this time, We Got This Covered is here to put the rumors to rest once and for all: Kristen Bell does not have any tattoos.