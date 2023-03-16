Does Marjorie Taylor Greene do CrossFit?

The kindest word one could use for resident dumpster fire Marjorie Taylor Greene is “fascinating.” Indeed, some may question how the conspiracy-pushing, irredeemably bigoted congresswoman is even allowed to participate in politics the way she can, while others would argue that it’s unsurprising she’s as high up as she is given the state of American politics as a whole. Without a doubt, MTG is one regrettably loud cog in a heinous machine.

It’s no surprise, then, that CrossFit spokesperson Andrew Weinstein did everything he could to distance the company from Greene back in February 2021. We imagine it was no easy task, given that Greene’s career was partially built on her CrossFit business venture, CrossFit Passion, although her more recent and much more publicized reputation for having a laundry list of disarmingly insane positions probably helped drown out any reminders of her association with the brand.

But does Greene actually do CrossFit? One would assume so, given her past involvement with the practice both as a coach and as a businesswoman, but given her current status as a politician despite only engaging with laughable charlatans that pose as politics these days, who’s to say?

The answer is both yes and no. Before working as a CrossFit coach back in 2012, Greene got into CrossFit after stepping down as chief financial officer of Taylor Commercial, the business sold to her and her then-husband Perry Greene by her father. This led her to the previously-mentioned coaching gig, which in turn led her to becoming the co-founder of CrossFit Passion, which she left in 2017, shortly after becoming a correspondent for the now-defunct conspiracy news website American Truth Seekers.

It’s hard to say if it’s a hobby she still engages with, but judging by what we’ve seen of her workout regimen, we’re going to assume that it hinges on using CrossFit in the absolute loosest sense of the term.

So whether Greene does CrossFit correctly is anyone’s guess, but she certainly has a lot of love for the practice. Unfortunately, she also happens to harbor the CrossFit athlete trait of not being able to shut up, but that particular characteristic doesn’t manifest for CrossFit quite as much as it does for xenophobia, transphobia, racism, antisemitism, support for QAnon, praise for Vladimir Putin… well, you get it.

So yes, Marjorie Taylor Greene does do CrossFit, and much like being even a quasi-respectable human being, she does it quite poorly.