Does Reneé Rapp have a new partner? The speculation, explained

Great things are happening in singer Renee Rapp’s life. In addition to her new album Snow Angel, which has released today, the word is swirling around that love has found its way into the “Talk Too Much’ singer’s life. Rapp, who garnered popularity by starring in The Sex Lives of College Girls where she played Leighton Murray, and the Broadway musical, Mean Girls, where she played Regina George, always kept her dating life away from the spotlight.

However, recently, she implied being in some kind of romantic relationship. Speaking to People on the subject, she said how she had never hoped to announce her romantic life in public and how being in love is making her “safe and comfortable.”

“I swore up and down I would never be in a public relationship and then I just found someone who I really loved and made me feel really safe and comfortable. So then I started posting with this person, and then it became a whole thing. Now I’m like, [gee], I have to deal with the consequences of my own actions of publicly co-signing someone as my partner.”

Even though Rapp hasn’t disclosed the name of her partner up until now, speculations are going around that it is TikToker, Alissa Carrington, who has won the singer’s heart. This is after Rapp shared a video on TikTok where she can be seen lying on top of Carrington.

The pair already started attracting rumors last January after Rapp shared a birthday post with a picture on Instagram where they were looking cozy with one another. Speculations about them dating heightened after the singer told The Cut that she was in a “queer relationship.”

Rapp also went on to speak about her new album and added how her experience of love and heartbreak constitute the central themes. “All the songs I write obviously are about things that I’ve been through personally, but I think that any relationship I’ve ever had in my life is all culminated into one on this project and in these songs. I love relationships. I love so hard,” is what she proceeded to say on the subject to People.

Not much has been revealed yet, but we will keep track of further updates about Renee’s love life.