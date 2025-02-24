Does ‘Yellowjackets’ star Steven Krueger have a wife?

Steven Krueger‘s portrayal of Ben Scott in Yellowjackets is a must-see, but bloodthirsty fans fondly remember him in The Originals. How he blends his internal battles and heartbreaking isolation in both roles is quite phenomenal.

Off-screen, Krueger has an equally intriguing life, one that will have a certain fandom thrilled. Fans have long speculated about Krueger’s relationship with The Vampire Diaries star Candice King, known for her portrayal as Caroline Forbes, wondering if the pair have taken their romance to the next level and tied the knot.

From co-stars to soulmates?



Before Krueger entered the picture, King was married to The Fray guitarist Joe King. The two tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two daughters together before their relationship came to an end. In May 2022, Candace King had filed for divorce, but chose to keep her last name instead of going back to her maiden name, Accola. This marked the beginning of a new chapter in her life. As she navigated single life, she reconnected with Krueger through The Vampire Diaries conventions and cast reunions, where their bond slowly transitioned from friendly to romantic. Both actors were part of TVD‘s universe, as King was beloved by the fandom for her turn as Caroline, while Krueger had a role in The Originals as fan-favorite Josh Rosza.

It wasn’t long before fans started putting the pieces together, but King made things official in December 2023, when she subtly debuted their romance on social media. In a video montage shared to her Instagram, fans caught a brief but unmistakable clip of her and Krueger sharing a kiss. Since then, the couple has left little room for doubt, through playful posts and travel snapshots, including trips to Paris, coordinating Halloween costumes, and even cozy baking sessions.



While neither has been overly public about their relationship, they haven’t exactly kept it a secret either. “I’ve been dating. I am going to say that out loud. That feels very personal and new and interesting and super cool and casual to say out loud. But I have,” King shared on her Superbloom podcast.

But are Steven Kreuger and Candice King married?

December 21, 2024 | #CandiceKing and Steven Krueger in Florida 🫶💏 pic.twitter.com/tOAX3aqXln — Candice King Daily (@ckingdaily) December 23, 2024

One of the major reasons fans assumed marriage was on the horizon is because of how deeply invested Krueger and King appear to be in each other’s lives. They’ve been spotted together at industry events, they’ve supported each other’s work, and they’ve seemingly embraced a level of privacy that suggests something more serious than a casual fling. Just because they haven’t rushed to say “I do” doesn’t mean their relationship isn’t meaningful.



Despite the persistent speculation and undeniable chemistry, Krueger and King have not tied the knot. While certain corners of the internet might have whispered about a secret wedding or an engagement in the works, there’s no official confirmation that the couple has decided to walk down the aisle. Instead, it seems they’ve chosen to take things slow, focusing on their individual careers and enjoying each other’s company without the pressure of marriage.

