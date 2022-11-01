Donald Faison’s Halloween became a lot scarier after seeing his daughter dressed as an iconic ‘Clueless’ character

This Halloween, actor Donald Faison has given us a wake-up call to remind us we left the 90s behind a long time ago. The actor posted a picture to Instagram of him and his seven-year-old daughter, Wilder, dressed up as characters from his other well-known project, Clueless, and yes, it’s as adorable as it sounds.

Faison made a name for himself playing Murray, boyfriend of Dionne Davenport (Stacey Dash), in the 90s take on Jane Austen’s Emma. The film became a cult classic thanks to the hilarious quote-worthy script and phenomenal outfits that epitomized the fashion of the decade in L.A. The actor appeared to be dressed up as his old character, with his signature necklace and backward-facing Kangol cap, whilst the role of Dionne was taken by his daughter Wilder wearing one of Dionne’s most memorable outfits.

Wilder is pulling off the look, flipping open her flip phone whilst carrying her mini bag. This look was a fan favorite for just being so extra and for also matching Cher’s (Alicia Silverstone) tartan co-ord piece. The two use the stairs to take their pictures mirroring the film’s poster for that extra added touch of authenticity that is much appreciated.

One of the funnier parts of this image is that Faison’s face says it all — this photo makes all of us millennials feel old. Either that, or it’s the prospect of dealing with a Dionne-esque daughter that has him so frightened. We can’t believe it’s been 27 years since the film came out, and in that time Faison has become a father of six! One thing that’s scarier than ghouls and goblins… the passage of time!