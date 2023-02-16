Donald Trump and Joe Biden showcase the true ‘Overwatch’ experience in hilarious AI creation

As artificial intelligence continues to become more real and more troubling, there are also some hilarious things it can do. For example, someone recently posted a video of what it might sound like if President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump went head to head on Overwatch.

For the uninitiated, Overwatch and its sequel are team-based first-person shooters. Players need to work together to accomplish the common goal of overpowering the opposing team, and they use headsets and microphones to talk to each other. So yes, A.I. has some scary implications (Microsoft’s Bing chatbot told a New York Times reporter it wanted to steal nuclear codes) but it can also be hilarious.

“This is what AI voice generation is meant to be,” the caption says. The video starts with a photoshopped Joe Biden wearing a gaming headset.

this is what ai voice generation is meant to be pic.twitter.com/VASGmKasOU — bug (@augerbug) February 16, 2023

“Ah Dorado, I love this map, takes me back,” Fake Biden says.

“Is that you again Joe? On my f**king team?” Fake Trump asks.

“Oh great it’s this guy,” Fake Biden replies.

The two then proceed to use some pretty hilarious Overwatch-specific banter, like “rank up game” and “spawn doors.” At one point Fake Trump says “that is so cap Joe.” Then he says “I had a really good day today. Went golfing had a few holes in one….”

“Don’t care,” Fake Biden says.

Honestly the whole thing is a work of genius and should be studied for years to come. Perhaps the coup de grâce of the whole thing is the fact that Trump’s fake photo has a random can of Mountain Dew just superimposed near his face. It’s just the best little touch to push it over the edge into classic. Good job A.I., now don’t overtake humanity please. Overwatch yourself everyone.