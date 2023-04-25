Donald Trump seemingly confirms he’ll be skipping out on all Republican debates

Debates? What are debates? In our new political era, featuring a President who looks like he can’t tie his shoes and a former President with more charges than a Macy’s credit card, debates are apparently a thing of the past. First, the Democrats reveal they won’t be holding any 2024 primary debates, and now Republican front runner Donald Trump said he won’t participate in any Republican ones.

To be honest, it’s probably for the best. A Trump debate would involve the other person basically bringing up the fact that he’s been indicted and is under investigation from seemingly everyone. Who wants that (besides everyone?). The Orange One took to his not-that-popular social media site Truth Social to set the record straight.

Trump said, “I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them.” Why do I need to debate, he said, when I’m leading by “insurmountable numbers” and hostile networks will ask “questions.”

Yes, who would want that from a debate? Questions? That sounds terrible. I get it. I mean, it’s how debate works,and everyone should be subject to the same rules, but whatever. Trump simply doesn’t want to subject himself to “being libeled and abused.” Here’s the text of the whole post:

“I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them. When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the “questions,” why subject yourself to being libeled and abused? Also, the Second Debate is being held at the Reagan Library, the Chairman of which is, amazingly, Fred Ryan, Publisher of The Washington Post. NO!”

If I didn’t know any better, I would say Trump is (gasp) afraid to debate, anyone because he’s literally in the process of an ongoing criminal trial. Perhaps even Trump seems to realize he can only say “but Biden!” as a deflecting tactic so many times. But wait, that can’t be true!

Trump is a messiah, a truth teller, fearless protector of the free and the brave! Surely such a vaulted and worshipped man wouldn’t be afraid of a little back and forth with Ron DeSanctimonious. Or even Nikki Haley. Or anyone. Trump? Scared? No sir. This is a man that has nothing to hide.