‘Don’t date famous people’: Did Zach Bryan cheat on Brianna Chickenfry?

Before he stunned Taylor Swift fans by appearing to insult her, Zach Bryan was in a serious relationship with podcaster and influencer Brianna LaPaglia (who goes by the name Chickenfry). Now, they’ve sadly split, and that has led to some conversations about whether the country music singer was unfaithful.

Recommended Videos

You may have heard some of LaPaglia’s podcasts, BFFs or PlanBri Uncut, and might also be familiar with Bryan’s country music. Some might have thought they were an ideal match since both stars are known for spilling their feelings and talking about their lives, either in a casual podcast chat or in various hit songs. But have they discussed why they split up? Is it because the “Something in the Orange” singer cheated? Let’s get into this…

Why did Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry LaPaglia break up?

Bryan and LaPaglia haven’t confirmed that he cheated on her, and fans can’t be certain what the reason behind their split was. The singer posted on Instagram Stories that he and LaPaglia were no longer together. Some are convinced that he treated her poorly, though, because she shared on Instagram that she was “feeling really blindsided.” Although that comment seemed to be referring to him talking about their breakup on social media when she had no clue he would do that, some wonder what else she’s “blindsided” about.

Fans are shaking their heads at a Reddit post from a few months back. The post read, “A girl named Brooke has come out with proof that Zach Bryan gave her an STD last summer while he was dating Brianna Chickenfry.” Brooke had photos of texts that supposedly showed that Bryan had an affair. If that’s true, then no one would take his side in the breakup. Many think Bryan was using dating apps and they aren’t impressed, to say the least.

Fans also wonder if Bryan cheated on LaPaglia because she was interviewed on Hailey Welch’s podcast, Talk Tuah and said she didn’t think she would ever be in a relationship with a celebrity. She said “Literally never wanted to and then it kinda just happened” and then advised, “Don’t date famous people.” It’s possible to think she was warning people that if you fall for a star, they’re not going to be faithful. But, of course, she could have been referring to any number of issues that happen when everyone knows your BF or GF. Maybe you can’t go out to dinner when you want to because strangers always come up to you ready to chat, or it’s just too weird that people you’ve never met know all about you and your business.

LaPaglia shared a little more about how she was doing in a video on her YouTube page for Plan Bri Uncut. She said, “how can you give someone everything and love them so unconditionally, like, through stuff that you shouldn’t, because you just love them…” That may be vague and it might make everyone want to sit down with her and get all the details… but even if we don’t know what happened, we can sympathize that healing from a breakup can be rough. Even if she wasn’t cheated on, she feels terrible and it would be impossible to say that she isn’t devastated.

So, what’s the truth about this relationship that now seems to be totally over? We’ll be in the dark unless LaPaglia spills everything… or Bryan writes another emotional song and shares what went down.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy