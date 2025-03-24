Don’t look now, but Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart got arrested again, and yes, that means a new mugshot just dropped

Lily Stewart, the 20-year-old University of Georgia (UGA) sorority girl who went viral last week with a glammed-up mugshot, reportedly got arrested again over the weekend in Athens, GA, where UGA is located. Stewart quickly became the internet’s girlfriend when her first mugshot dropped, but her new mugshot — while just as photogenic as the first one — has us thinking, “Girl, are you okay?”

According to Stewart, she was arrested the first time when she was pulled over for speeding on her way to a friend’s birthday party, and after the cop gave her a ticket — whoopsie daisy — she started speeding and the officer stopped her and arrested her.

She said she had her mugshot taken, and then she went on her way, no harm no foul, lesson learned. But then, Stewart was arrested again, this time in Athens for misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering/prowling.

“Truly that was actually my fault”

Univ of Georgia student whose glamourous mugshot went viral was arrested again Sunday.



Lily Stewart was charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering/prowling. She posted a $4,600 bond for the misdemeanor later. pic.twitter.com/mRzZ7qaQ3H — Booker (@RealBookerScott) March 24, 2025

According to FOX 35 Orlando, Stewart and three other UGA students — two males and another female — broke into a UGA campus building early one morning and an alarm went off. Cops arrived and took three of the four suspects into custody, but Stewart got away and was later found hiding behind a wall at Sanford Stadium where the Georgia Bulldogs play football.

Stewart was reportedly captured on camera opening the gate to the campus building without an ID card, and again, she tried to tell the police, “Truly that was actually my fault.” She said she ran because she was out on bond after her first arrest. She wasn’t intoxicated, according to Georgia authorities, and she paid her bond and posted bond a few hours later.

How did the internet react to Stewart’s second arrest and mugshot in a blue blouse and a smile in full makeup and her hair, though somewhat more tousled than the first one, appearing as if it had been recently done?

Despite two arrests in a month being a pretty red flag in our book, a few comments showed her admirers remain faithful, including “3 times, she gets the cover of Vogue, right?” “I’m not saying she has crazy eyes but …. I can fix her.” However, some now suspect something else is going on with comments like, “She’s getting dressed up to get arrested. Obviously intentional,” and, “New mugshot looks CRAAaaazy…” Another added, “Breaking the law is looking like a career opportunity for the Georgia Peach.”

So, Lily, if you’re listening, viral 15 minutes of fame may be fun, but let’s stay at home for a while and not get arrested again, because as one comment pointed out, “Companies looking to hire frown on this sort of thing!”

