Drake and Jennifer Lopez have ‘a lot of chemistry’ and are ‘texting everyday’ following Ben Affleck divorce

Will Drake be Jennifer Lopez’s newest rebound man now that she’s filed for divorce from Ben Affleck?

While the two haven’t stepped out together publicly yet, a well-placed source claims that the rapper, 37, has been anxiously awaiting the “On the Floor” singer, 55, to be back on the singles market so that he can swoop in and shoot his shot with her.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

“As soon as she filed the papers, Drake reached out,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. “He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her.”

According to an insider, the two have been in regular contact, exchanging flirty late-night calls and texts. “They have their own history and a lot of chemistry, so it really did a lot to make her smile,” the source said. “Getting that kind of attention when she was feeling so low was exactly what she needed. Now they’re texting every day and things are getting hot.”

JLo is reportedly keeping her guard up for now because she’s “well aware” of Drake’s player ways. “He’s very intelligent and romantic and she can count on him being discreet because he’s always kept her secrets in the past,” the source said. “It’s still in the sexting stage but she loves hearing from him and sharing sexy selfies, he’s very quick to compliment her and he lays it on thick.”

It will obviously take Lopez some time to get over her latest split from Affleck. However, Drake is prepared to “drop everything and meet her wherever she wants,” the source added. “It’s just a matter of her being in the right head space.”

JLO and Drake first romantically linked in 2016

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

JLo was first romantically linked to the Canadian rapper in 2016 after they were spotted kissing at a prom-themed party and posted (now deleted) photos on Instagram snuggled up together. In early 2017, Lopez admitted that she was hanging out with him, although a relationship was never confirmed.

The Bronx native jumped straight from the Drake situationship to baseball player Alex Rodriguez in March 2017. J-Rod got engaged in 2019 but split in 2022. As soon as A-Rod was out, Affleck entered the picture… again.

What went wrong in her relationship with Ben

via Prime Video

Lopez and Affleck, 52, have had an on-and-off again relationship for nearly 20 years. They began dating in July 2002 and were engaged for the first time in November of that year. However, they called it quits two years later, in January 2004.

The pair rekindled their romance in April 2021 and announced their engagement for the second time in April 2022. At the time, she told People, “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.” Unfortunately, the couple’s second chance at love would soon fail, too.

They eloped in Vegas in July 2022 and hosted a second wedding in Georgia for family and friends a month later, but similar to their first time together, they split two years later.

In a sitdown interview with Nikki Glaser for Interview, Lopez said her “whole f****ng world exploded” after her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, was released in February 2024. The documentary followed the singer as she independently produced a new album.

