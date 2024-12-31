Dua Lipa makes a statement in white fluffy shorts and a Christmas hat but fans are finding another reason to gossip

If there are two things we know about Dua Lipa it’s that she’s an incredible musician, and fashion has played an important role in her rise to fame. She has an exceptional eye for style, and her outfits have served as style inspiration to countless fans. But it’s more than this; the “Dance The Night” singer has collaborated with some of the top fashion brands for campaigns and even a capsule collection with Versace titled ‘La Vacanza,’ proving that her knowledge of clothing and style runs much deeper than many would expect.

Recommended Videos

So, fans sat up and took notes when she posted several photos from her Christmas holidays on Instagram, where she has 87.4 million followers. As people interested in how celebrities make a statement with their clothing choices, we noted that Dua looked incredible in her Santa Claus-inspired outfit. It consisted of the classic red and white hat but a more summery and sexy version of the Santa suit because she opted for teeny white denim shorts, complete with fluffy trims and a simple long-sleeve grandad top.

What is that on your finger, Dua Lipa?

The reactions to the post have been interesting because while there are the usual references to her incredible style, with comments like “love the fit” and “Cooking and serving per usual,” there has been something else fans have become hyperfocused on: is Dua Lipa engaged? We ask this question with the rest of Dua’s fan base because nothing has been confirmed, but fans are convinced that their favorite star and her boyfriend, Callum Turner, are engaged, and that massive diamond on her finger is fueling the rumors!

The pair have not been dating for that long, and they were first romantically linked in January 2024. However, if they got engaged over the Christmas holidays, it would have been a fantastic year for their relationship.

“Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn’t be happier,” an insider told The Sun of the engagement. “Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake. Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy. It’s been an amazing Christmas for them.”

It is worth noting that Dua has not made a statement confirming nor denying any possible engagement … yet. Still, she previously spoke about her relationships in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in May.

“I think with every relationship, with every experience you learn about yourself, you learn about things that are hurtful to you, what you expect, what you should be ready to give as well,” she said. “I’ve had relationships which have been really hurtful. Especially earlier on, I feel like I’d been made to feel not good enough.” Her past relationships have also led her to where she is now, and she knows what she wants. “I’ve had to find that again and you learn about your own non-negotiables,” she shared.

Is Callum Turner what she wants, forever? Many fans hope so! The comment section of her post has been flooded with reactions to their relationship. “Engaged baby?!?” a fan asked. “Dua Lipa, I am admitted in hospital after hearing some news regarding you. Please respond,” another dramatic comment reads. Other reactions include, “The best time for the best person,” and “R u engaged?” This would be the final cherry on top of what has otherwise been a great year for Dua!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy