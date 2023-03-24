Dua Lipa’s knitted ‘Hello Kitty’ bikini releases unfathomable thirst upon the internet

On top of being a great singer rising up in the tough music industry, is Dua Lipa trying to become a model too? She stops traffic every time she posts from her photoshoots, but this one is a particularly interesting; a “Hello Kitty” bikini made with what looks like yarn.

The Albanian-British singer has been deservingly accorded Brit Awards, Grammy Awards, MTV Awards, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and even has Guinness World Records. What a career! Some fans might have discovered her when she did a duet with Elton John in 2021 called “Cold Hearts,” but her career actually started in 2013 when she signed a contract with Tap Management.

To answer the question, Lipa has dabbled in modeling, and contributed to Milan Fashion Week 2022 in a major way. Not only did her music provide the background ambiance of the show, but she also walked the runway for Versace’s Spring/Summer collection.

Is there anything else that she wants to do? Make films? Act? Write books? Run for public office? The world is her oyster, and she’s just getting started, but today she breaks the internet with her latest Instagram post.

Nothing like eating watermelon on a hot summer day by the beautiful water after just waking up. That’s the vibe this picture sends as she wipes the sleep from her eyes or blocks the light, whatever she’s trying to do.

Imagine someone’s grandmother with a crochet needle working on this Hello Kitty top and bottom.

Fan reactions will vary from marriage proposals to just anything to be part of the conversation. It’s all reminiscent of the time she posted a selfie of her in sexy lingerie and the fans went wild.

The thirst is real but stalking isn’t necessary. It’s posted on the internet. Fans can take their time and look at her pictures for as long as they want.

Not to play doctor or therapist, but the psychosis is very real too.

Knitted Sanrio swimwear could easily become a fashion trend, that’s just how good Dua Lipa looks in this two-piece.

Some fans could care less about the bikini and just want Dua to drop her next album. Make it happen!

She should keep modeling as she keeps racking up more music awards and sending haters to their seats. Why can’t she do both — or anything else that she wants, for that matter?