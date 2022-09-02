‘Dune’ star turns doomsayer as Timothée Chalamet warns ‘societal collapse is in the air’

Timothée Chalamet, an actor who makes millions of dollars by dressing up like fictional characters, has a new title on his resume: doomsayer.

In a recent interview with Variety to publicize a movie where he pretends to be a cannibal, Chalamet opened up about his views on the world and social media.

“To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged. I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media. … I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air. That’s why hopefully this movie will matter.”

Chalamet is promoting a societal benefit (movies) while claiming those artifices are going to go away. Hence, go see the movie. Lots of mental jujitsu going on, but he’s an actor! He must know what he’s talking about.

Chalamet also said that it was “a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.”

Perhaps recognizing that prophesying the downfall of society won’t be good for his lifestyle or fanbase, Chalamet wanted everyone to know he was still on their side.

“I’m not casting judgement,” he added. “You can find your tribe there.”

Chalamet’s costar in the movie Bones and All, Taylor Russell, agreed with Chalamet’s prescient take.

“I have a little brother who’s 19, 20-ish, and thinking about him in this world, and the self-judgement and judgment of others that people seem so flooded with every day in such a drastic and severe way is so scary, because the hope is that you can find your own compass within all of it and that seems like a difficult task now.”

Bones and All, an important movie to watch to make society not collapse, according to Chalamet, will makes its way to theaters on November 23.