Dwayne Johnson decides the best way to celebrate his birthday is by giving away a million dollars of guacamole

As a man with his fingers in many pies that includes his status as an A-list Hollywood superstar, owner of a production company, figurehead of a revamped football league, tequila magnate, and energy drink baron, Dwayne Johnson is always on the lookout for any major marketing opportunity.

Deciding to combine three tangentially connected birds with a solitary stone, The Rock has opted to kick off the celebrations for his upcoming 51st birthday by blending his beloved Teremana tequila with his apparent and wholehearted endorsement of the guacamole industry to reignite the Guac on The Rock campaign.

In what has to rank as one of the most unusual celebrity endorsements out there, anybody who orders a Teremana-infused cocktail along with a side of guac at any participating restaurant or bar can Venmo the Black Adam star for $10, which will run either between May 1 to May 7, or the moment the princely sum of a million dollars has been paid out in total.

The prospect of having a stomach full of crushed avocado and tequila at the same time sounds pretty ominous in all honesty, with the two feeling as though they should be enjoyed both separately and in moderation, but probably not together, and definitely not in excess.

Then again, this is Dwayne Johnson we’re talking about, so who’s to say people won’t be staggering out of bars across the country with a belly full of guacamole and a head full of tequila for the sole purpose of being reimbursed by the DCU exile?