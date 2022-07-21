Dwayne Johnson’s mom has a Smackdown room in her home dedicated to her son

Dwayne Johnson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday to chat about his upcoming projects DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam, among other things. But during the conversation, guest host Kerry Washington also asked Johnson about recently having bought his mother a new home — in which she apparently keeps an entire “Smackdown” room dedicated to her famous son.

As Washington pointed out, this is actually the third house he’s bought his mom. “Years ago, my goal was always to play pro football,” Johnson explained. “That was my ticket out to buy my parents their first home. We never lived in a home growing up, it was always apartments and trailer parks. So when we were evicted off the island in Honolulu, Hawaii out of our apartment, I told myself then when I was 14, like, I need to buy my mom a house.”

He went on to recall that when he first became successful, he bought his parents a house until they got divorced, then bought his mom her own home after the divorce, and then another house on the West Coast after they moved. (Though he assured Washington that the other houses have since been sold.)

“My mom is literally my biggest fan and she’s the best grammy to our daughters,” Johnson continued, to which Washington interrupted to say that she heard that his mom even keeps a room dedicated to him in every house.

“She has a Smackdown room,” Johnson admitted, to Washington’s delight. “I get smacked down every time I go in there because she wants to bring all of the guests [into] the Smackdown room but she insists that I go with her.”

“So there’s nothing more horrifying than just standing there while she’s like, ‘And this was Dewey when he you know … and this is this movie,'” he added. “It’s every poster, award, every little thing, any kind of proclamation. But that’s what our parents do.”

The 50-year-old initially revealed the big surprise on Instagram last month, with a video of his mom touring her brand-new home for the first time set to an acoustic version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“I surprised my mom and bought her a new home,” Johnson wrote. “Took me and my design team eight weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise.”

“Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy — welcome home,” he added.