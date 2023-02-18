Dwayne Johnson unleashes his inner fanboy by singing Elvis on the steps of Graceland

Celebrities like to claim they’re just like us, and while Dwayne Johnson is hardly in the minority by being an unabashed fan of Elvis Presley, he gets to celebrate his undying love of The King in a way that’s completely unobtainable to all but the most wealthy of stans.

Of course, being one of the biggest and most popular stars in Hollywood comes with certain perks, and in the case of The Rock, it extends to being invited to Graceland for a private guided tour in the small hours of the evening, which then culminates in a musical interlude.

Sitting on the steps of the mansion itself, the 50 year-old did make a point of apologizing to both the Presley estate and anyone willing to listen to his off-key warbling, but it’s an experience that’s no doubt going to live long in the memory.

It’s a testament to just how far the former professional wrestler has come when he makes a point of noting that he used to live in a trailer park not too far away from Graceland during his younger days, but he’s now got the clout to score himself an exclusive after-hours invite to Presley’s former residence without baying mobs of tourists and swarms of his own fans demanding some face time.

In an alternate universe, we’d pay good money to see Johnson step in for Austin Butler in the recent critical, commercial, and awards season success story, just for the sheer entertainment value it would provide from start to finish.