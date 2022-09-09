Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gives the most American tribute to Queen Elizabeth II possible

Dwayne Johnson has taken time out of his busy schedule promoting Black Adam and turning himself into the Michelin Man to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, in a way only an American can.

The star of the upcoming DC film has graced mourning Britons with a heartfelt message of solidarity and hope, seemingly right after doing his evening exercises. With country music blaring in the background the stars and stripes standing tall behind him, he sent his love and a message to “stay strong”.

The strange video saw him eulogize the queen with just-about maths celebrating Elizabeth’s seven decade reign. He also spoke of how he can relate to the struggles of the British people with how he last his father pre-pandemic without ever being able to say goodbye.

The Rock hoped for the life of the Queen to be immortalized and for her legacy to carry on to drive people to do bigger and better things in his two minute video. It’s hardly the most bizarre entry into the “famous people, brands, and organizations mourning the Queen” category, but it’s undoubtedly the single most American one.

Sending love and stay strong 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/qqtLMwDH8l — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 8, 2022

Johnson’s upcoming film Black Adam saw its latest trailer drop today, but was definitely upstaged by the news of the Queen’s passing. Fans are still building hype for the film, with the new teaser showcasing the film’s villain for the first time.

Black Adam is due in cinemas Oct. 21, with it going up against the horror genre’s big season.