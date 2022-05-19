Ed Sheeran and wife welcome a baby girl

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry have welcomed their second child together, another baby girl, and the proud parents are thrilled to add a new bundle of joy to their family.

Sheeran didn’t share the name of their new addition, but did note that they’re over the moon and totally in love with her. Their daughter Lyra was born in August of 2020, and will undeniably be an incredible big sister to her new sweet sibling. The announcement for their second daughter was very reminiscent of the statement Sheeran posted for Lyra.

Sheeran let fans in on the exciting news with a sweet pair of tiny socks atop a knitted blanket with a pattern of different shades of brown squares. In a 2021 interview on SiriusXM, Sheeran said that fatherhood is the best thing that’s ever happened to him.

“I think there’s so many different sides and shapes to it. There’s difficult days, there’s amazing, easy days. It’s just a rollercoaster of emotions. I know that sounds like a cliché thing to say but it’s amazing. I love it.”

Sheeran married Cherry in January of 2019, and they’ve enjoyed wedded bliss ever since. While the two keep their relationship largely off of social media, Sheeran shares sentiments of love and appreciation for his wife in unique glimpses. His birthday shoutout to Cherry included an adorable photo of the pair relaxing together.

Cherry and Sheeran will undoubtedly be soaking up all of the incredible moments with their precious babies, and we’re sending them all of our best.