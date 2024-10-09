Ed Wheeler’s cause of death, confirmed

Despite passing away a few months ago, the news of Ed Wheeler’s death was just made public. The veteran actor, who has appeared on screen since the early 70s, leaves an impressive legacy behind.

Recommended Videos

Wheeler appeared in many TV shows, movies, and stage productions throughout his decades-long career, and became a major champion for Black excellence in the arts. He is fondly remembered for his time on hit shows like Law and Order, and Blue Bloods. Wheeler was 88 at the time of his death.

Ed Wheeler’s career and legacy

Wheeler was a Brooklyn native, and was born in 1936. He first got into the entertainment business through acting in TV commercials and advertisements from a young age. Some companies whose ads he appeared in include: Luv diapers, Sudafed, Pepcid AC, and more.

As he got older, he finally landed his first TV role in two episodes of PBS’s Watch Your Mouth in 1978. Wheeler trained under the likes of Gene Frankel and Irving Vincent to hone his craft and continued to get more roles such as in 3-2-1 Contract and The Core of the Apple. In 1987, he finally made his film debut in Broadcast News, which he starred in alongside William Hunt, Albert Brooks, and Holly Hunter and was directed by James L. Brooks.

From then, Wheeler continued to star in more movies such as 1998s Godzilla, The Good Guy, The Good Heart, Presumed Innocent, Daylight, Thinner, Head of State, and many more. Many people know him for his short stint on Law & Order, where he guest starred for a total of six episodes from 1992 to 2004. He had similar guest appearances in many shows throughout his career such as Soul Food, Ed, Third Watch, Hope & Faith, One Life to Live, Cupid, and more. His final acting role was in an episode of Blue Bloods in 2010, but he and his wife, Messeret Stroman Wheeler, remained active in Hollywood.

The couple formed their own production company and released their first short film, Keepers of the Flame, in 2023, which they both executive produced. Wheeler was also recognized by his community as was shown in 2017 when he was awarded the Living Legend Award by the National Black Theatre Festival for his contributions to the Black American theater and entertainment.

Besides his work in TV and film, Wheeler was also a stage actor and was an alum of the Negro Ensemble Company. Some stage productions he starred in include The Waiting Room, Zooman and the Sign, Melody in Search of a Base Note, The Little Tommy Parker’s Celebrated Colored Minstrel Show, The Dance on Widow’s Row, and Cuttin’ Up.

How did Ed Wheeler die?

The news of Ed Wheeler’s death came from his wife, Messeret Stroman Wheeler, who told Deadline that he died on Aug. 21. She shared that he died of respiratory failure due to complications from pneumonia. He was admitted at Englewood Hospital, New Jersey at the time of his death.

His wife also posted a touching tribute to her late husband on Instagram. In the heartfelt message, she commended his talent and dedication, citing his work with the Negro Ensemble Company and his achievements. She also shared her heartbreak over his passing, writing, “You were more than just a public figure; you were a guiding light, a supportive partner, and my heart.”

According to the Deadline report, Wheeler is survived by his wife, nieces, nephews, and family.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy