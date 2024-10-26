Elizabeth Olsen has officially made her presidential endorsement and THIS IS NOT A DRILL, WITCHES!

Elizabeth Olsen, Marvel’s very own Scarlet Witch, has cast her vote, and it’s not for Doctor Strange.

Cosmic Marvel shared a video on X of Olsen endorsing one of the presidential candidates in the 2024 race.

The video shows Olsen rocking a fiery red fairy dress that could easily double as something Wanda Maximoff might wear on a weekend off from casting spells. Clutching a trash can with an air of authority, Olsen delivered a short, straight-to-the-point message: “Don’t forget to recycle. Vote Kamala.” That’s right, witches. Olsen is throwing her weight behind Kamala Harris.

Can we take a moment to appreciate the dual-message brilliance here? Recycling and voting ⏤ both noble causes, now combined in one magical moment. It’s the kind of simple yet impactful message that only a superhero could deliver. Naturally, the internet went wild. Fans of both Olsen and Harris took to social media to react. X user @JordiVanderwaal commented, “Olsen wearing Padam red telling people to not forget to recycle (taking out the blue-suit trash that was Donald) is iconic.”

Olsen’s statement had an impact even on Trump supporters. One X user shared some flattery: “The only woman who could make me switch up on Trump.” He may have been joking, but there is some truth in his words. This is why celebrity endorsements hold so much power. While many chant how “no one cares” what celebs think, their opinions can often sway, even influence, the direction of an argument. Although they can sound cheesy at times, most people don’t follow politics deeply enough to understand why voting for the right candidate is so important, and they need a role model to sway them in the right direction. And that’s exactly what Olsen is doing here.

Given Hollywood’s history of political involvement, Olsen’s endorsement is not really surprising. But the star’s creative flair is certainly setting a new bar for celebrity statements. No over-the-top speeches or heavily edited campaign videos here, just a whimsical fairy dress and a trash can.

But the video was not without negative feedback, as is everything politics-related. People were quick to judge, calling the video cringe. Some even went as far as to call Kamala the trash can. But this is exactly what we expect from Trump supporters: Hate and misogyny. To get to the Scarlet Witch, they will need more than words. We can’t imagine any Trump supporters having power from the MCU universe on their side

The 2024 election is approaching, and Kamala Harris’ campaign needs all the help it can get to face off against the web of manipulation Team Trump has spun. But even though Harris is doing pretty well on her own and seeing massive crowds coming in for her rallies (while Trump throws his word salad at a steadily thinning crowd), the current Vice-President of America is sure to welcome the endorsement from one of pop culture’s most powerful figures (both literally and figuratively). Olsen’s recycling reminder encourages voters to “toss out the old” and embrace new leadership. Whether that will work or not is for the polls to decide.

