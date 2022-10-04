Elizabeth Olsen shares her most embarrassing MCU filming moment

Now one of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Elizabeth Olsen has recalled her most embarrassing moment from the filming of Avengers: Endgame.

The amount of secrecy with every single Marvel project is difficult to explain with a straight face, and Olsen has told tale of how ridiculously over-the-top security is with the bigger projects like Endgame. In discussion with Variety, she revealed for Endgame they had the script available on just one iPad, in one room, with a security guard monitoring at all times.

Olsen said she was just trying to find out what her scenes were, with her also giving an insight into how much the actors knew of Tony Stark’s death. The funeral scene was labelled as a wedding in scripts given to the cast, but many of the characters only found out just prior to its filming they’d be “killed” during Avengers: Infinity War thanks to them filming back-to-back.

“But we called it “The Wedding” on the schedule. But I didn’t know I got blipped away until we shot it. That was told to us that day. All of us went to the van where they had a bunch of equipment to show us pre-viz: Scarlett [Johansson], Chris [Hemsworth], Chadwick [Boseman], Sebastian [Stan]. We were all just in this van, and they said, “This is what’s happening. You guys will disappear.” And we’re like, “OK.” It was shocking. I mean, we didn’t know. We thought the movie ended differently.”

As for the snap sequence in Infinity War, she’s called it her most embarrassing moment yet in the Marvel universe. After Thanos reverses time briefly to bring Vision back to life, he immediately rips the mind stone out of his forehead in brutal fashion, right in front of Wanda.

“So, it’s very embarrassing shooting those kinds of things, because, like, the world depends on you doing it. And we did some improvising, which is hard to improvise those moments. But it also felt good, because at that point, Paul [Bettany] and I really had each other’s back. It was one of the last things we shot. I felt really comfortable with him as an actor if we had to improvise that beat a little bit. We were trying to find it, with the Russos guiding us. And then, once it was over, it was a huge amount of relief. And I just remember being giggly the rest of the day, while Brolin had his helmet on. And I don’t know. These movies are very silly, but you have to act your ass off for them to work.”

As Olsen points out, these movies are very silly and look like chaos to work on with all of the secrecy, but overall they sound like an enjoyable experience.

Wanda’s entire story from Avengers: Age of Ultron through to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness can be streamed on Disney Plus.