Ellen DeGeneres denies requesting ‘6,000 copies’ of tarot decks for free

If you were looking for some positive news about Ellen DeGeneres, this ain’t it. The former daytime TV juggernaut was accused of asking an artist for 6,000 copies of their tarot card decks for her subscription box, ironically called “Be Kind.”

The worst part? The artist — Adam J. Kurtz — said she wanted them “for free.” Kurtz Tweeted “today in embarrassing career lows, ell*n d*generes asked for 6,000 copies of my OK Tarot deck for some kind of subscription box she does… and she wanted them for free.”

today in embarrassing career lows, ell*n d*generes asked for 6,000 copies of my OK Tarot deck for some kind of subscription box she does… and she wanted them FOR FREE. https://t.co/guJO94DHKP — Adam JK (@adamjk) July 24, 2023

The Tweet has gone viral with more than 1.3 million views as of this writing.

The deck retails for around $20, which would put 6,000 at around $120,000 for all. Considering DeGeneres made somewhere around $50 million a year while her show was on the air, it feels like this is something she could definitely afford.

It’s also pretty easy to believe the story considering the whole DeGeneres toxic work environment stuff, where she was accused of being nice on the air but a completely different person online.

The news outlet Jezebel said it reached out to a DeGeneres spokesperson, who said “This is a lie and not true,” which is fairly redundant but who’s keeping score.

The deck is “hand drawn and very pink” and “features simple illustrations of the major and minor arcana.”

“Created for beginners and enthusiasts alike, this deck brings a sense of playful lightness to your readings and will help spark conversations and spiritual connection (with others and within yourself). The sturdy lidded box holds 78 standard cards and a 48-page introduction booklet with interpretation guide for each symbol, along with two bonus stickers. Brimming with hope and good energy, this deck avoids depictions of race, religion, or gender to help YOU focus your intention, find clarity, and remember that even if things aren’t perfect, they’re still going to be OK.”

It sounds like something that would actually be good for a subscription box, to be honest. Because of the denial, this is pretty much a “he said/she said” situation, and we won’t really know more until if — or when — DeGeneres releases a full statement.

Commenters seemed to take his side. One person said “horrific” and Kurtz replied: “to be fair she probably doesn’t even know but how this can be an entire business model….. also the subscription box is called BE KIND which is too funny.”

Someone else said “that’s on par for subscription boxes…” He said “yes totally it IS the business model. like, cosmetic samples in a beauty box is one thing – l’oréal or whoever is distributing samples anyway. but beyond shit like that it’s so predatory? i hate it. and i’ve been asked for my work at cost before but never actual $0!”

He also said he would be happy to sell the 6,000 at wholesale cost, which would have been a “win-win situation.”

The “Be Kind” box costs around $50 every three months. Past iterations include teas, plant towels, cheese and knife sets, and eye cream. Hopefully all of the makers of these products are fairly compensated. We’ll keep you posted.