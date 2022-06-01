Elliot Page shows off his superhero arms in ‘Esquire’ cover story

H-O-T. Elliot Page’s Esquire Magazine Summer 2022 issue cover photoshoot is smoldering.

In a tank top or a white unbuttoned shirt, Page is showing off his superhero arms and six-pack in a bout of confidence that is amazing to witness. The 35-year-old actor, who came out as a trans man in November of 2020, opened up to Esquire about his journey of growing into his body and how that has changed everything.

Working out is an activity that can make anyone feel self-conscious. For Page, working out didn’t feel great before transitioning, but the experience of being in his body now is completely different. “I’ve never worked out more in my life,” he shared.

“I’m absolutely hooked. The feeling of being really engaged with it, present, pushing it and getting stronger and gaining weight. It’s thrilling. I feel like a kid doing it.”

The actor, best known for his roles in The Umbrella Academy, Juno, and Inception, also touched on times when he felt most uncomfortable in his skin. Severe anxiety kept Elliot from eating, reading scripts, and functioning in general. Now, though, the simplest things in life have him feeling euphoric, as he wrote.

“Euphoria: Summer, it’s hot out, and I’m just in a white T-shirt that fits me, walking down the street, shoulders back, enjoying the sun and the day. In the past, that would’ve been a very different walk. Instead, you have ideas blossoming in your mind, not constant feelings of shame and self-hatred.”

Well, euphoria looks damn great on you, Elliot!