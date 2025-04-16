Elon Musk is aiming for ‘legion-level’ number of children before the ‘apocalypse’

Elon Musk’s goals go beyond electric cars and space travel. Musk apparently has a highly ambitious, and some might say controversial, personal mission to father a huge number of children before what he believes will be a collapse of society. This idea comes from his belief that the world’s population is shrinking and that humans urgently need to colonize Mars. Because of this, Musk is mixing his personal life, business projects, and futuristic goals in a way that is hard to separate.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the heart of Musk’s plan is having as many children as possible. He thinks low birth rates are a major threat to civilization, and he feels it’s his duty to fight against this trend—especially by having kids who he believes will be highly intelligent. This isn’t just a private opinion; it shapes how he handles relationships and family planning.

The report describes how Musk has directly messaged women on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), asking if they’d be interested in having children with him. Due to his wealth and influence, he’s been able to pursue relationships with multiple women, leading to a fast-growing number of children.

Musk’s family is much bigger than most people realize. While at least fourteen children with four different women have been confirmed publicly, sources say the real number is likely much higher. This suggests he’s seriously working toward his goal of having a “legion” of kids, possibly by having children with multiple partners and, according to reports, using surrogates.

His urgency is clear from messages he allegedly sent to one mother, Ashley St. Clair, where he suggested bringing other women into the process to speed things up—all so he could reach his target number of children before a potential disaster. The fact that this conversation reportedly happened while St. Clair was pregnant shows just how important this goal is to him.

The financial deals Musk has reportedly made with the mothers of his children add another complication. Multiple sources say he has offered large sums of money, including lump-sum payments and ongoing monthly support, in exchange for keeping quiet about their relationships and the children they’ve had together.

The case of Ashley St. Clair, who went public about having Musk’s child and turned down a big payout to stay silent. Similar financial agreements seem to have been made with other mothers, suggesting this is a deliberate strategy to control how much the public knows about his growing family. Reports that Musk cut child support payments after St. Clair spoke out also suggest these financial deals might include penalties for breaking silence.

Musk’s push for a large family is directly connected to his plans for colonizing Mars. He believes that if birth rates keep falling, humanity won’t survive in the long run, and he sees a large, intelligent population as necessary for building a lasting human settlement on Mars. His companies play a key role in this bigger vision.

SpaceX, his rocket company, is working on the technology to get humans to Mars, while his other businesses help fund this massive project. This shows that Musk’s goal of having many children isn’t just a personal choice; it’s deeply tied to his larger plans for the future of the human race.

