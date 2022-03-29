Elton John locks in final North American tour dates

Legendary singer Elton John has officially released the final dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour in North America. The pop icon has added eleven new locations to his tour, including additional stops across both the United States and Canada.

As per Variety, John will kick off the 2022 North American tour on July 15 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will finish off on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, California. The beloved English star — who just celebrated his 75th birthday — shared the good news across his social media accounts, delivering an emotional farewell to playing in the United States after all these years.

It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States. This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Here is the full lineup of the newly announced 2022 North American Stadium Dates:

July 24, 2022 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

July 27, 2022 – Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

Sept. 8, 2022 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

Sept. 13, 2022 – Charleston, SC, Credit One Stadium

Oct. 8, 2022 – Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s® Stadium

Oct. 16, 2022 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

Oct. 17, 2022 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

Oct. 22, 2022 – Vancouver, BC, BC Place

Nov. 9, 2022 – San Diego, CA, Petco Park

Nov. 11,2022 – Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field

Nov. 17, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium

Here is the full lineup of the previously announced 2022 North American Stadium Dates:

July 15, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park

July 18, 2022 – Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

July 30, 2022 – Cleveland, OH, Progressive Field

August 5, 2022 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Sept. 10, 2022 – Syracuse, NY, Carrier Dome

Sept. 16, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA, PNC Park

Sept. 18, 2022 – Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium

Sept. 22, 2022 – Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sept. 24, 2022 – Washington, DC, Nationals Park

Sept. 30, 2022 – Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field

Oct. 2, 2022 – Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

Oct. 29, 2022 – San Antonio, TX, Alamodome

Nov. 4, 2022 – Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park

Nov. 20, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium

As per Billboard, the legendary performer’s final show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 will officially mark his 2,000th concert in the United States, which is a clear testament to his love of performing. While folks will surely be saddened to see the end of Elton John’s touring career, his music will continue to inspire for years to come.