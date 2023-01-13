Elvira ‘Monster High’ doll release faces backlash from fans over severe mismanagement

Elvira is an icon of the horror fandom. Since she burst onto the scene in 1981, the horror host has acquired a legion of dedicated fans. So, when it was announced that the horror host and movie star would be getting her own Monster High doll, her fans got hyped. However, the doll’s release has sparked backlash on social media, with many fans claiming that the launch has been mismanaged.

The doll was announced five days ago via social media, with the pre-orders going live today, Friday the 13th. A later series of posts described the collectible by saying:

“The Macabre Movie Maven 📽 The Mistress of the Dark 🦇 Welcome #Elvira to #MonsterHigh, in signature jet-black hair, her aunt’s magic ring, and more screamium details. This Friday the 13th at 9am PT, only on @MattelCreations. #MonsterHighAlumni #FridayThe13th”

However, three to six minutes after the dolls became available to pre-order, the website said they were sold out, leaving many fans upset and empty-handed. Monster High collectors and Elvira fans took to social media to express their shock and frustration at the release, with many complaining about how quickly pre-orders were exhausted.

How the Elvira doll sell out that fast ?? pic.twitter.com/XCHFoQlt71 — Bamela Murni von Black (@bamelavondoom) January 13, 2023

Many Twitter posts say that on their computers, the dolls were showing up as out of stock the second the pre-order opened, suggesting that the launch may not have gone as smoothly as Mattel would likely have hoped.

The second it opened it was already sold out. No one could even order! Monster High Elvira. Scalpers got their hands on some kind of preorder that fans couldn’t this is Bull. Now we’re gunna have to buy for like 300 dollars if we are willing to. Mattel you’re better than this. pic.twitter.com/y2N8Oz6NiH — Olivia Middendorf ⁷ (@OliviaMiddendo1) January 13, 2023

Dear Mattel, I NEED you to get your shit together please. I REALLY wanted that Elvira Doll. I clicked over 5 seconds before the timer hit zero and the item was already sold out. Can you PLEASE GET ON THEM BOTS??????

Some users tagged Mattel in posts about technical issues with the pre-order site. Several posters made posts saying that the doll sold out while they were checking out, robbing them of their pre-orders at the last possible moment.

My #Elvira doll was in my cart. I waited in line to check out. At check out, I was told my cart was EMPTY and doll was listed as Sold Out! Shame on @MattelCreations #MattelCreations! 🤬 I want my doll! 😢💔 @TheRealElvira pic.twitter.com/EXhFt5plfI — SteveBrant (@SteveBrant) January 13, 2023

The biggest and most common theme was people wondering why the dolls sold out so quickly, with one user questioning if Mattel made “more than 3 of these.”

Annnnd its gone. @mattel, did you make more than 3 of these? What the hell? pic.twitter.com/Ghge0DsxZ6 — Paul Nomad doesn't know how to use the 3 seashells (@nomadixxx) January 13, 2023

Others were quick to blame bots and scalpers for the quick sell-out, with some users expecting the dolls to end up commanding a very high price on the second-hand market due to their appeal to Elvira and Monster High fans.

the scalper bots on the site: pic.twitter.com/fVXfN1Ng5H — ivy (@deathc1ty) January 13, 2023

Some suggested that those who brought the dolls to scalp them on eBay and other sites should suffer a suitably macabre fate.

if you ordered the Elvira monster high doll just to sell it for 2x price on eBay I genuinely hope that something horrible, slow, and tortuous happens to you — marie kanker (@andruvvu) January 13, 2023

But, based on posts by other Twitter users, it seems some were able to snag a pre-order for the doll, showing that the pre-order system was working.

I managed to snag the Monster High Elvira doll. My queer goth queen is coming home! pic.twitter.com/Uh2R7TYtTy — 🌹ℭ𝔥𝔦𝔞𝔯𝔞 𝔖𝔠𝔲𝔯𝔬⚔️ (@Chiara_Scuro) January 13, 2023

Many Monster High collectors are commiserating with Elvira fans, arguing this is the norm for Mattel, with many of Monster High‘s limited edition dolls having similar issues when they are released for pre-order.

watching all of the non monster high collector elvira fans being fooled by the “sold out” sign the moment a doll drops on mattel creations… i shouldn’t laugh but pic.twitter.com/ggnczVAKyt — melia • at the underwater baby party (@deadearbuds) January 13, 2023

i hate to say it but this is sadly very typical for monster high releases ): — melia • at the underwater baby party (@deadearbuds) January 13, 2023

Neither Elvira nor Mattel has commented on the release at the current time.