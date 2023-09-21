Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross transphobia controversy, explained

American Horror Story lead Emma Roberts is no stranger to controversy with her co-stars in the Ryan Murphy-produced show. Roberts famously was arrested in 2013 when she punched her then-boyfriend Evan Peters during a dispute at a Canadian hotel. However, it seems like American Horror Story: 1984 star Angelica Ross also has issues with Roberts.

In an Instagram Live posted on Sept. 20, the same day American Horror Story: Delicate starring Roberts premiered, Ross discussed her experience on set shooting AHS: 1984 and her transphobic experience with one particular actress. While the actress is never named in Ross’ life, she does say, “The person I am talking about is definitely Miss E.R.” So what exactly happened between the two actresses?

Angelica Ross says that Emma Roberts misgendered her and created an unwelcome working environment on the set of ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984’.



She adds that she didn’t report it because one person who did speak up got repercussions for doing so. pic.twitter.com/xQDVqoVa8q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 20, 2023

Colleagues to catfighting to transphobia

As Angelica Ross recounted, she originally felt that her relationship with Emma Roberts was positive when the shooting began on AHS: 1984. She even recounts an incident when Roberts talked about a crew member coming to set in racist T-shirts, who was directly outside Ross’ window operating her car during a scene where she and Roberts are driving away.

However, Ross claims many of the cast and crew were fed up with Roberts’ behavior on set. Ross mentions explicitly in a live that Roberts “was playing psychological games on set.” The specific incident Ross mentions happened while she was shooting coverage for one of the episodes. Roberts went to the director (allegedly John J. Grey), saying, “John, Angelica’s being mean.” The director then went, “OK, ladies, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.” Ross then claims that Roberts “looks at me and goes, “Don’t you mean lady?”

Ross then claims Roberts covered her mouth and turned away from her. While Ross tried to process what happened, she knew that she wouldn’t be able to report the incident to anyone. She claims that someone else reported Roberts while on set for AHS: 1984 for her behavior, and they were the ones facing repercussions, not Roberts. After the incident, Ross claims she only spoke to Roberts when they were on set shooting their lines; otherwise, she ignored the actress.

The funniest part? We’re all sitting around & I’m copying Cody’s accent. Didn’t know he had one. Emma then copies my voice & laugh and drops it several octaves. I was SHOOK. She read me for blood with my own words 😂 of course I was self conscious about my voice on set after… — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 20, 2023

Later on her X (formally Twitter) account, Ross recalled another incident involving her and the actress that felt transphobic. The cast was hanging around, and Ross started copying Cody Fern’s accent, as she wasn’t aware the actor was Australian and, therefore, had an accent. Roberts then chimes in, copying Fern’s accent as well but purposefully dropping her voice down multiple octaves to mock Ross. She later remarks that Roberts’ actions made her self-conscious about her voice for the remainder of the shoot.

Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform. — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 20, 2023

Making amends 4 years later

After Angelica Ross’ Instagram Live, Emma Roberts contacted her former AHS co-star to apologize for the alleged behavior on set. Ross tweeted that Roberts did reach out to apologize for the behavior. Recognizing the apology as genuine, Ross also acknowledged that she was willing to speak with Roberts further about improving herself and supporting social causes using Roberts’ platform.

Roberts has yet to release a statement of her own regarding the allegations, nor has FX or Ryan Murphy commented on the controversy. Ross later shared that her intentions for sharing these stories had nothing to do with the premiere of the new AHS season but instead had to do with the release of Hulu’s The Other Black Girl and her reaction to watching the series.