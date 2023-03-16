‘Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi seeks restraining order against 61-year-old stalker

Jacob Elordi, known for portraying the contentious Nate Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria, has recently filed a restraining order against a 61-year-old stalker with a lengthy criminal history comprised of dubious actions.

Initially reported by TMZ, the news arose when the Euphoria star took to court on Monday, aiming to get a restraining order against Robert Dennis Furo. According to Elordi, Furo had been showing up at his house, leaving unwanted gifts and even letters for the actor, appearing in security camera footage several times. The unwelcome offerings included bouquets of flowers, pastries, candies, and others.

Per the information provided by the news outlet, Furo made his way to Elordi’s house twice in February. The first incident occurred on Feb. 5, when the Australian actor left to walk his dog, and once he returned, a bag of pastries was placed hanging over a side gate. Elordi proceeded to discard the food, only to be yelled at by Furo, who allegedly was in his yard shouting the actor’s name, professing his love, and saying he was glad to see “Jacob’s stupid ugly face.” Elordi was able to get his license plate on this first occasion.

Weeks later, the actor affirmed to find flowers, candy, and a note in his backyard. In addition to the gifts, security footage was also provided by Elordi, which included clips of Furo entering the actor’s property three times in under 30 minutes. The letter was also handed as evidence, providing a glimpse into the mind of the alleged stalker.

“Jacob, I wanted to apologize for 3 sat. ago. Was hoping to catch you in. Wanted you to tell me if you have been sending. I found you on a beautiful Saturday afternoon quite organically without address without getting lost like this time. Would it be possible if you could call. My hands are shaking.”

As for Furo’s past criminal acts, according to Elordi, the stalker has claimed to have a rap sheet and confirms he is the same person who barged into Nicolas Cage’s home in 2007. The incident occurred in the middle of the night, and allegedly, the trespasser was wearing nothing but one of Cage’s leather coats.

Afraid that the situation would escalate, the actor took immediate precautions to ensure his safety. At the time of writing, Elordi has a temporary restraining order against Furo, which prohibits the older man from contacting the actor, and obliges him to stay at least 100 yards from Elordi’s home, car, and job.