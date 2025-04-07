Eva Longoria reveals whether or not she’d ever do ‘Desperate Housewives’ again

Eva Longoria, the actress who became famous for playing Gabrielle Solis in the hit TV show Desperate Housewives, recently shared how excited she would be if the show were brought back. Her comments show how she feels about the series and highlight how important the show was for her career and TV in general.

Longoria told Stellar Magazine that she “would be the first person” to join a reboot. It’s clear how much the show means to her. Desperate Housewives first aired in 2004 and ran for eight seasons, making Longoria a star around the world. Before the show, she had already been acting in smaller TV roles, but Desperate Housewives gave her a level of fame she hadn’t known before.

The show turned her from an up-and-coming actress into a well-known name, something she says felt both unbelievable and rewarding. She remembers a time in London when a crowd surrounded her—at first, she thought they were waiting for a famous singer, but then she realized they were there for her. This story shows just how big the show’s impact was worldwide, something she still values today.

Eva Longoria would be eager to rejoin Desperate Housewives

For Longoria, the show’s success wasn’t just about her own fame. She’s proud of how Desperate Housewives helped open doors for more TV dramas led by women. The series focused on a group of women dealing with complicated lives, friendships, and personal struggles, which was different from many shows at the time that mostly centered on male characters. Longoria’s pride in this legacy shows how much she appreciates the show’s role in bringing more female-driven stories to TV.

Longoria remembers, ““I love that, when I’m anywhere in the world, people go: ‘Gabby!’ I actually take a lot of pride in that. To me, it’s just reflective of the impact it had… I said: ‘Is Bono here?’ And they said: ‘No, they are here for you, that’s why they are out there.’ I couldn’t believe they would even know me, because I’d never been to London. And that [the global reach of the show] was really weird and great at the same time.”

Photo by Universal Studios

Besides changing television, Desperate Housewives also changed how Longoria saw her own career. At first, she thought the script was unusual, calling it the first “dramedy” (a mix of drama and comedy) she’d ever read. This means the show’s blend of humor and serious moments was new to her, but it ended up shaping her career in a major way. What started as confusion turned into a deep respect for the show’s fresh storytelling and lasting popularity. This shows how much she grew as an actress and how she learned to love challenging, unique material.

Longoria’s enthusiasm suggests she’d love to play Gabrielle Solis again, work with the same creative team, and continue a story that changed TV history. It also shows she’s still connected to the show’s legacy and its ongoing popularity with fans everywhere. The fact that people still recognize her because of Desperate Housewives proves how much the show still matters.

Since the original cast is older now, the story would have to be different, but the show’s themes—female friendships, neighborhood drama, and handling life’s ups and downs—are still relatable. A reboot could explore these ideas in a modern way, bringing in new viewers while staying true to what made the original special.

