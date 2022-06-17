Everyone makes the same joke after the Emmys seek out Chris Rock for hosting gig

The Emmys have asked Chris Rock and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to host this year’s ceremony, and the internet is, well, puzzled, to say the least.

Rock’s confrontation with Will Smith at the Oscars has apparently put him at the top of Hollywood’s most in-demand comics. However, Deadline reports neither Rock nor “The Rock” are intending to accept the offer.

The announcement alone was enough to spark up some predictable jabs toward the comedian at the heart of one of 2022’s most shocking celebrity moments. One user tweeted out what everyone was thinking. Were Rock to accept the Television Academy’s offer, then the “obligatory “Chris Rock needs a bodyguard” joke” would be on repeat “a million times between now and the end of the next Emmys.”

Obligatory "Chris Rock needs a bodyguard" joke that you'll hear about a million times between now and the end of the next Emmys. https://t.co/culAyPSTuS — SpideyTerry (@SpideyTerry) June 17, 2022

Some believe the ceremony would just be one Will Smith joke after the other, with the Madagascar actor hosting.

The Emmys would just be filled with unfunny Will Smith jokes if Chris Rock hosted it https://t.co/3djnD1xEMj — NinjaSonic (@NinjaSonic61) June 16, 2022

Emmy audience hearing Chris Rock saying 25 Will Smith jokes during the show pic.twitter.com/kMApC9CjeO — £than (@somnia_77) June 16, 2022

It’s clear the internet will take its sweet time letting go of the Oscars incident, so it’s no wonder Rock isn’t eager to go back on an award show’s stage any time soon. The flood of “he’s afraid to get hit again” jokes was expected, with some pointing out that Johnson, on the other hand, is the one celebrity who would never get punched for telling a joke. One netizen cleverly called Rock and Johnson’s rejection “a slap in the face.” Ba dum tss.

Well, that’s a slap in the face. https://t.co/G6iomwi6nh — Colin Matthews (@colinwmatthews) June 17, 2022

Much funnier jokes were those users made over the one natural element the two coveted actors share in their titles. One person thinks the Emmys should try Kid Rock next, while another couldn’t help but remix the two Rocks’ names.

"No, I was perfectly clear. I can see how you'd make that mistake, but we're talking about hosting an awards ceremony, which one do you think I was talking about? Whatever, you're lucky he said no. Now ask the other one. He said what? Dammit. What about Kid Rock, is he free?" https://t.co/usH0Nb5Vmx pic.twitter.com/UOiPuX7jPB — ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) June 17, 2022

Chris the rock Johnson; Dwayne the Chris rockson https://t.co/6WhYYN2jss — cruze (@yanogabalus) June 17, 2022

It’s a shame there’s so much unfunny drama attached to Chris Rock because all these rock jokes would actually have made the 2022 Emmys entertaining.