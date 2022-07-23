Jordan Peele’s Nope is receiving acclaim from critics and viewers alike, with many already declaring it the best film of the year. And many viewers are praising Keke Palmer for her performance as Emerald Haywood. The star steals the spotlight in every scene she is in, so fans have been curious to learn what else the actress has done and where they might have seen her before.

Where Have You Seen Keke Palmer Before?

Keke Palmer has had a long career. Her first breakthrough role was in 2004, where she played Gina’s niece in Barbershop 2: Back in Business. From there, her profile quickly rose, earning Keke many different film and television roles. She continued to make a name for herself by playing the title role in Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP between 2008 and 2011. She also performed in the network’s revival of Winx Club.

The role of Zayday Williams in 2015’s Scream Queens propelled her into the mainstream spotlight. This led to many more parts, including her playing April Lewis in Berlin Station and playing Kym in Scream: Resurrection Season 3. Her profile only grew when she stole the show in 2019’s Hustlers, cementing her as one of the industry’s most impressive and popular new stars.

This led to a flurry of new roles, and in 2021, she had the honor of singing the national anthem at the World Series. In 2021 she also starred in the popular and highly-praised crime thriller Alice. Animation fans might be familiar with her voice as she also voices Rochelle Hillhurst in 2022’s Human Resources. Showing just how quickly her profile is growing and how ubiquitous she is becoming.

How Old Is Keke Palmer?

Keke Palmer was born in Harvey, Illinois, in August 1993, making her 28 years old at the time of writing. This means she was 11 when she made her debut in Barbershop 2: Back in Business.

How Tall Is Keke Palmer

According to the celebrity height database, CelebrityHeights.com, Keke Palmer is five feet, six inches tall. The website quotes an interview where Keke Palmer describes herself as five foot and five and a half inches tall.

What is Keke Palmer’s Net Worth?

According to the net worth database, Celebritynetworth.com, Keke Palmer has an estimated net worth of $7.5 Million. However, this number will increase massively in the next year or so. The star’s standout performance in Nope and her other highly-praised roles will likely lead to a massive increase in her net worth as various studios fight to get her into their upcoming tentpole pictures.