F1: Is Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes?

Lewis Hamilton has been working with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team since 2013, but will he keep racing for them?

Recommended Videos

Lewis Hamilton is one of the best Formula 1 drivers of all time, and all his records prove it. The British racer, who currently drives for Mercedes-AMG Petronas, won seven Formula One Drivers’ Championships, tying with Michael Schumacher. Hamilton was on his way to the eighth world championship in the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale.

The 39-year-old racer has enjoyed an emotional return to glory after his fantastical home win at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, and things seem to be back on track after three difficult seasons and several P2 and P3 wins. His win also made history, scoring his ninth victory at the British Grand Prix for the most wins on a single track. However, will the master partnership between Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton continue?

Is Lewis Hamilton racing away from Mercedes?

The past two seasons have been increasingly difficult for Lewis Hamilton, who struggled with Mercedes’ cars in both seasons. In the midst of all the behind-the-scenes drama, Lewis Hamilton has officially announced prior to the beginning of the 2024 season that he will be leaving Mercedes-AMG Petronas. Starting 2025, Hamilton will join Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, replacing his teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr. Speculation about his move to Ferrari had been going on throughout 2023, and, as it turns out, Hamilton was ready to leave Toto Wolff and the team behind.

Following his iconic win at the British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton acknowledged his current team, noting that he’s “forever grateful to everyone in this team, everyone at Mercedes, all of our partners, and otherwise to all our incredible fans.”

“This is my last race here at the British Grand Prix with this team [before moving to Ferrari], so I wanted to win this so much for them, because I love them, I appreciate them so much, all the hard work they’ve been putting in all over these years.”

While his career at Mercedes-AMG Petronas is nothing short of iconic, a legend like Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari will undoubtedly make history again, and maybe score Ferrari the Drivers’ Championship they’ve been yearning for so long and win his eighth world championship.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy