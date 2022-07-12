Fans are rightly outraged that Jessica Chastain isn’t Emmy-nominated for ‘Scenes from a Marriage’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Scenes from a Marriage’s ending.

Jessica Chastain did not receive an Emmy nomination for Scenes from a Marriage, which caused scenes of outrage on Twitter.

“Jessica Chastain deserved better,” the unbiased @bestofchastains began. “She gave the best and most honest performance of her career in Scenes from a Marriage. show her some f*cking RESPECT!”

jessica chastain deserved better. she gave the best and most honest performance of her career in scenes from a marriage. show her some f*cking RESPECT! pic.twitter.com/hcDui7zsLS — best of jessica chastain (@bestofchastains) July 12, 2022

“JESSICA CHASTAIN BEING SNUBBED FOR SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE IS AN ACTUAL F***ING JOKE,” internally screamed @paris_mov.

JESSICA CHASTAIN BEING SNUBBED FOR SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE IS AN ACTUAL FUCKING JOKE pic.twitter.com/oGihYD57V6 — paris (@paris_mov) July 12, 2022

Other users were less hysterical but got the same point across.

justice for the stolen emmy from jessica chastain pic.twitter.com/1zEXY0H6yO — carolina (@JESSICHASTAlN) July 12, 2022

jessica chastain, i just want you to know that you gave the most challenging and emotional performance of your career and we’re so proud of you. this is just the beginning 💖 pic.twitter.com/8spipAnoaa — allie (@tinychastain) July 12, 2022

Telling the poignantly realistic story of a marriage in slow decline, Scenes from a Marriage is a modern American adaptation of the revered 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name. It ran for five episodes on HBO, beginning on Sept. 12, 2021, and finishing on Oct 10.

Making Chastain’s snub worse is that Scenes from a Marriage, despite being a remake of a near-flawless property, is critically acclaimed. Rotten Tomatoes gave it an 83-percent rating and specifically shouted out Chastain for helping to “justify its existence.” Worse still is that Chastain’s on-screen husband Oscar Isaac was nominated for his performance — meaning that, just like in the miniseries’ finale, he’ll be single at the Emmys on Sept. 12.

Of course, many people made note of this fact and lamented its unfairness on Twitter.

nominating oscar isaac but completely snubbing jessica chastain of an emmy nomination when the whole series is about their relationship and how their acting literally complete each other like i’m sorry it doesn’t feel right to me… pic.twitter.com/4UnB0qiTuK — emily blunt's manager (@twiceblunt) July 12, 2022

How are u gonna nominate Oscar Isaac and not Jessica Chastain? Anyways — yas (@staresgone) July 12, 2022

one big big mistake the television academy did was including only oscar isaac in the nominations but not jessica chastain pic.twitter.com/gRIMTN6vHQ — 𓆩♡𓆪 (@ZVKIE1) July 12, 2022

You can check out Chastain’s Emmy-ignored performance on HBO, as well as that of her predecessor, Liv Ullmann, in the original Scenes from a Marriage on the Criterion Channel.