Fans are rightly outraged that Jessica Chastain isn’t Emmy-nominated for ‘Scenes from a Marriage’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Scenes from a Marriage’s ending.
Jessica Chastain did not receive an Emmy nomination for Scenes from a Marriage, which caused scenes of outrage on Twitter.
“Jessica Chastain deserved better,” the unbiased @bestofchastains began. “She gave the best and most honest performance of her career in Scenes from a Marriage. show her some f*cking RESPECT!”
“JESSICA CHASTAIN BEING SNUBBED FOR SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE IS AN ACTUAL F***ING JOKE,” internally screamed @paris_mov.
Other users were less hysterical but got the same point across.
Telling the poignantly realistic story of a marriage in slow decline, Scenes from a Marriage is a modern American adaptation of the revered 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name. It ran for five episodes on HBO, beginning on Sept. 12, 2021, and finishing on Oct 10.
Making Chastain’s snub worse is that Scenes from a Marriage, despite being a remake of a near-flawless property, is critically acclaimed. Rotten Tomatoes gave it an 83-percent rating and specifically shouted out Chastain for helping to “justify its existence.” Worse still is that Chastain’s on-screen husband Oscar Isaac was nominated for his performance — meaning that, just like in the miniseries’ finale, he’ll be single at the Emmys on Sept. 12.
Of course, many people made note of this fact and lamented its unfairness on Twitter.
You can check out Chastain’s Emmy-ignored performance on HBO, as well as that of her predecessor, Liv Ullmann, in the original Scenes from a Marriage on the Criterion Channel.