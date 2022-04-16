Heard much about Taylor Swift’s current partner? Your most likely answer is no and that is exactly how Joe Alwyn likes it. Talking with Elle on Wednesday, the Mary Queen of Scots actor criticised an ‘intrusive’ culture where people are forced to share every part of their lives. Fans have largely been taking his side on the issue, willing to let the couple have some privacy.

Alwyn laid out his critique of these invasions of privacy with this statement:

It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else. We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive… The more you give – and frankly, even if you don’t give it – something will be taken.

The actor, who will soon be seen in a TV adaptation of the 2017 Sally Rooney novel Conversations With Friends, has been dating the award-winning singer since September of 2016 and even co-wrote and produced some songs with her under the pseudonym William Bowery.

The sentiment he shared above seems to be popular with fans, particularly given the difficulties of the far more public relationships and breakups that Swift has had:

i’m so happy for her , she deserves the peace https://t.co/ne2LNJ6WgQ — kira 🪩 (@krvon27) April 16, 2022

Some related this to their favourite Swift lyrics:





This person talked about the little piece of wisdom given to them that really lines up with the approach being taken here:

my friend's mom once told me that one of the most grounding things you can be in a relationship is to be a couple everyone knows of but not about and I think about that a lot https://t.co/WNg9usDXI0 — rach (@alltoosuh) April 16, 2022

Whether you agree with the approach of this couple or not, it seems to be going well for them, given that they have been dating for nearly six years at this point with no signs of that stopping. If you want to see more of Alwyn, you’ll have to watch Conversations with Friends when it releases on the BBC in May.