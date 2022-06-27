Fans bring the Batman jokes after Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son crashes a Lamborghini

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son jumped into a Lamborghini and reversed it into another vehicle, which got Batman fans cracking all kinds of jokes.

Since Affleck currently portrays the Caped Crusader in the DCEU and there’s a significant height and age difference between him and his carjacking offspring, witty Redditors are calling his son Robin.

User celebfan01 joked that Affleck’s son was inspired to crash the Lambo by Christian Bale in The Dark Knight, whose character, Bruce Wayne, crashed his own Lambo to save Coleman Reese from an attacker in a truck.

Affleck’s son’s wreck was much less severe, though. TMZ reported that, although there was contact, neither vehicle sustained damage and everyone was fine.

That didn’t stop Redditors from ribbing the famous father and son, of course.

Others put jokes above resentment. One quoted a line that Affleck’s Batman says to Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice:

Naturally, someone referenced the “Batmobile lost a wheel” line from the ubiquitous Jingle Bells/Batman mashup.

Some Redditors even took this opportunity to admire Affleck’s physique in anticipation for more Batman movies. “Ben looks fuxkin good!!!” wrote My_Immortal_Flesh. “His body is definitely in shape for more superhero work.”

“I agree,” replied cinemajax, noting that Affleck “was hard to look at” but “now he looks fantastic.”

Affleck is set to reprise his role as the super-famous superhero in The Flash, which is expected to drop in 2023. Thankfully his son wasn’t speeding like the Flash or we’d have no more Batfleck.