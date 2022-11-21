Fans brought to tears as Michael J. Fox gets his Oscar

Last weekend, Back to the Future star, Michael J. Fox received his Honorary Oscar during the Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. Fox was one of the few celebrities that evening that received the award last weekend and was praised by both fans and celebrities.

According to AP News, Fox received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for “his contributions to Parkinson’s disease research.” The 61-year-old started a foundation in 2000 after he was diagnosed at age 29. The foundation raised more than $1.5 billion to help fund research to combat the disease. The actor received a standing ovation from his colleagues after he was presented with the award from his friend, Woody Harrelson. He spoke on stage, saying he was speechless, yet optimistic.

“My optimism is fuelled by my gratitude. I didn’t know how to respond and I said, ‘Maybe just long enough,’”

The Academy uploaded Fox’s full speech on YouTube, and fans immediately felt emotional after hearing it. They praised the actor for his contributions to Parkinson’s research and how they enjoyed his work as an actor back in the 80s and 90s.

Fox also received support from his fans for his recent achievement and believed that it was well-deserved. They also praised the Academy for finally recognizing Fox for his carer and his contributions outside of acting.

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award is a special award given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, to those who’ve made outstanding contributions towards humanitarian causes. Other celebrities who were recipients of the award were Angelina Jolie in 2013 and Oprah Winfrey in 2011.