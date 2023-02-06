Fans irate after Aaron Carter left out of Grammys ‘In Memoriam’ montage

Fans are furious that The 64th Annual Grammys ceremony did not include Aaron Carter in the “In Memoriam” segment of its televised broadcast.

According to E! News, the late singer/rapper’s fans flocked to social media with scathing criticism of The Recording Academy’s failure to honor the late star.

MelindaWEG pointed out that Carter had released two multi-platinum albums in his heyday, and said she was shocked that he was not mentioned.

Really @RecordingAcad ??? HOW do you leave @aaroncarter out of the in memoriam??? He sold millions of albums, his life was music. I am stunned and saddened you didn’t include him. #GRAMMYs 🤬🤬 #Aaroncarter — Melinda Bell (@MelindaWEG) February 6, 2023

Others organized their own touching tribute to Carter on Twitter. GingerMadisonxx posted a poignant image of him performing on stage and a still photo of white roses.

DirtyDiana_123 tweeted a monochrome portrait of the singer with a thoughtful tribute, while slamming the Grammy’s for its failure to honor him.

Since the Grammys chose not include Aaron Carter’s picture while tributing the passed away singers. I’ll just post my own mini tribute because that’s so sad. Rest In Peace Aaron Carter #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/WVuORnrKHe — Olive (@Dirtydiana_123) February 6, 2023

The 34-year-old tragically passed away at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 5, 2022. He is survived by his son Prince Lyric Carter.

Shortly after turning 18, Carter faced a catalogue of financial troubles, including millions of dollars owed in taxes. Financial stress, family dysfunction, and substance abuse brought his career to a halt for over a decade. He filed for bankrupcy in 2013 and settled his debt with the IRS in 2014.

In 2018, Carter released his fifth studio album, Love, which less successful that his previous recordings.

Carter battled substance dependency and spent many years seeking treatment. He revealed that he received a dual diagnosis of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia in 2019. The following year, he opened an OnlyFans account.

His sixth album, Blacklisted, was released posthumously in 2022.